Monmouth County, NJ

Prosecutor’s office: Former attorney stole nearly $60K from deceased client's estate, spent funds on himself

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a former attorney from West Long Branch has been criminally charged with stealing tens thousands of dollars from a deceased client's estate and spending the funds on himself.

According to authorities, Michael Botton, 52, is accused of spending nearly $60,000 in stolen funds on personal expenses, starting in 2014, and continuing until 2020.

Authorities say Botton also cut out contact with his client's goddaughter, who the money was promised to.

Botton surrendered himself to authorities without incident Friday and was released pending a first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court. He’s charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking or disposition and third-degree failure to make required disposition of property received.

