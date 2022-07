Woman hospitalized after an SUV ran into a home on West Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. On early Friday morning, a woman was hurt after an SUV slammed into a home on West Side. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the 800 block of Kirk Place a little after 3 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. On arrival, responders found the vehicle protruding from the side of the home [...]

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO