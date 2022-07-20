Maryland Primary Results: Worcester County Races

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler has dropped out of the race to become the Democratic nominee for governor.Following a count of some mail-in ballots from 16 jurisdictions on Thursday, Gansler holds a 3% share of the vote, according to results posted on the Maryland State Board of Elections' website.As of Wednesday, the board had reported receiving 250,540 mail-in ballots, but there won't be enough for Gansler to catch the leader in the race, author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore.In a post on his Facebook page, Gansler thanked his supporters and acknowledged this election will bring his career...
