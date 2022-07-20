ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Maryland Primary Results: Worcester County Races

By Mark Fowser
WGMD Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland Primary Election results as of now include turnout at the polls as well as early voting, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted. Democratic County Commissioner Diana Purnell held a...

www.wgmd.com

CBS Baltimore

Former AG Doug Gansler drops out of governor's race

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler has dropped out of the race to become the Democratic nominee for governor.Following a count of some mail-in ballots from 16 jurisdictions on Thursday, Gansler holds a 3% share of the vote, according to results posted on the Maryland State Board of Elections' website.As of Wednesday, the board had reported receiving 250,540 mail-in ballots, but there won't be enough for Gansler to catch the leader in the race, author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore.In a post on his Facebook page, Gansler thanked his supporters and acknowledged this election will bring his career...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Too soon to say? Doubt cast on projected outcome of Maryland's gubernatorial primary

BALTIMORE – With media outlets clashing over Wes Moore's projected victory in Maryland's Democratic primary for governor, the outcome of the high-profile race now hangs in limbo.CBS News and NBC News called the race on Friday morning as Moore (34.6%) led Tom Perez (27.8%) and Peter Franchot (21.%) with 70% of votes tallied. Yet the Associated Press said the race is too close to call, citing outstanding votes in Montgomery County, where Perez leads Moore by 22%.Representatives for Moore told WJZ his campaign staff is encouraged by the projections, but they are not declaring victory yet. They declined interview requests...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on voting results: 'The vote was for change'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's primary election brought change from state leadership to the city. Lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the results. As of Thursday morning, Ivan Bates leads the race for Baltimore City State's Attorney. "55 years, you change...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Maryland#Republican Primary#Primary Results#Early Voting#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic
Ocean City Today

Fiori takes strong lead in Worcester County District 3

The preliminary results are in for the Worcester County primary races, and the commissioners will see a new face on the dais representing the South Point and Sinepuxent area for the next four years. Eric Fiori, 44, took 32.48 percent of the vote in District 3 with 293 votes. The...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Wicomico Co. Executive race unofficial results

WICOMICO CO., Md. – Unofficial results are coming in for the Wicomico County Executive race. In the Republican race, Julie Giordano is in the lead with a total of 53.75% of the votes, with John Psota at 46.25%, with 100% of precincts reporting. Democrat Ernest Davis is unopposed with...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 election results: Maryland state Senate races

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. Check back often for election results for the statewide primary elections for Maryland state Senate races. Don't see election results? Tap here. Don't have our app? Download it...
MARYLAND STATE
wdac.com

Maryland Voters Make Their Primary Selections

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Watch Live | 7News Maryland Primary Night Special

WASHINGTON (7News) — Maryland voters went to the polls Tuesday to pick candidates in races for governor, comptroller and attorney general. The July 19 primary election has been called the most consequential election for the state in many years. The polls are now closed and 7News is breaking down...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland election results: 2022 primary election

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland primary election results. : It could take days, or even longer, to determine 2022 primary winners in Maryland. Here's why. Refresh these pages often for election results race by race:. Don't...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary: Dan Cox, Wes Moore Hold Leads for Party Nominations for Governor; Democrats Select Heather Mizeur to Run in 1st Congressional District

Maryland House Delegate Dan Cox was the projected winner of the Republican primary for Governor. However, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted, former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz was not ready to concede. Wes Moore was leading the Democratic primary for governor, followed by Tom Perez and Peter Franchot....
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

2022 election results: Baltimore City State's Attorney Democratic primary

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. As numbers first started coming in to the 11 Newsroom, Democratic challenger Ivan Bates held an early lead over incumbent Marilyn Mosby, who was in second, and challenger Thiru Vignarajah, who was in third.
BALTIMORE, MD
