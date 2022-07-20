ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber to resume ‘Justice’ world tour after battling partial facial paralysis

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05v8tJ_0gm2Ow7S00

Weeks after Justin Bieber was forced to postpone several shows as he coped with partial facial paralysis, representatives for the pop superstar said he will resume his tour at the end of the month.

According to Variety and USA Today, the next stop for Bieber’s “Justice” world tour is slated for July 31 in Lucca, Italy. The 28-year-old singer’s website also lists dozens of performances scheduled through March 25, 2023, including stops in Europe, South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, New Zealand and Australia.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the postponed North American performances will take place, the news outlets reported.

Last month, Bieber took to social media to reveal that he was temporarily unable to perform after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Bieber said in a June 10 Instagram video, adding that the condition left him temporarily unable to blink, smile or move his right nostril. The “Yummy” singer said the symptoms would go away in time.

Usher told “Extra” on Sunday that Bieber “is doing great” and has received an outpouring of “support from his fans and his family,” according to USA Today.

Photos: Justin Bieber through the years 2009: Musician Justin Bieber visits the Nintendo World Store on September 1, 2009, in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Popculture

Jessica Simpson Faces Mom-Shaming for New Photos of Daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson, unfortunately, is facing off against the mom-shamers. Life & Style reported that after Simpson posted photos of her 3-year-old daughter Birdie using a pacifier, some took her to task on social media. However, others in the comments section soon came to her defense. The photos in question came...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#South America#Justice#Variety And Usa Today#North American
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
South Ameriica
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Katherine Heigl Shared a Rare Instagram Post of Her Children

Katherine Heigl is the latest mom to set the Internet ablaze with a sweet Instagram featuring two of her children — and it's always a special occasion for the actress, who rarely shares insights into her personal life. On Tuesday, Heigl documented a sunny summer day spent with her son, Joshua Bishop, and daughter, Adelaide.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy