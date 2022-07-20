ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Jay Cutler divorce led to Kristin Cavallari reconnecting with Stephen Colletti

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Kristin Cavallari opened up Tuesday about reconnecting with friend and fellow “Laguna Beach,” alum Stephen Colletti, after splitting from husband Jay Cutler.

During Tuesday’s debut installment of Dear Media’s “Back to the Beach” podcast, where Cavallari, 35, and Colletti, 36, recount past episodes of the MTV reality series, the Uncommon James founder shared that she and her one-time ex Colletti “lost touch a little bit” during her marriage to Cutler, 39.

“We lost touch a little bit when I was married. I was with my ex for 10 years,” said Cavallari, who announced her divorce from the former Bears quarterback in April 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VRooA_0gm2Npya00
Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari pose together in the summer of 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zt7kI_0gm2Npya00
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their divorce in April 2020.

Colletti, who appeared on “Laguna Beach” with Cavallari beginning in 2004, reunited with his former flame in the summer of 2020, collectively breaking the internet after she posted a photo of the two of them together.

“And so, you and I went to dinner and it was the first time we had seen each other in probably [10 years] at least,” Cavallari said. “So anyways, we went to dinner, we had a lot of fun… We may or may not have kissed.”

Since her “Laguna Beach” days, Cavallari has appeared on other reality shows, including MTV’s “The Hills,” and E!’s “Very Cavallari,” which ended in May 2020 in the wake of her breakup with Cutler, whom she shares three young children: sons Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and 6-year-old daughter Saylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fX4mf_0gm2Npya00
Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari, here in 2008, appeared on the MTV reality series “Laguna Beach.”

Cutler, who played in the NFL for 12 seasons, has since segued into the podcasting space with his own show, “Uncut with Jay Cutler.” He touched upon the pair’s divorce on his podcast last month.

“I don’t recommend divorce for anybody, let me go ahead and say that,” Cutler said at the time. “But, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me. It is what it is.”

Though Cutler added on the episode that he “threw a party” once the settlement arrived, Us Weekly reported in June that the divorce is not yet finalized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21m8R9_0gm2Npya00
Jay Cutler played in the NFL for 12 seasons, mostly with the Bears.

Cutler has also tossed his name into the ring for a possible broadcasting gig following sports media’s game of musical chairs earlier this year.

Cutler, a former first-round pick, was poised to take a Fox gig in 2017 but opted to play one more season with the Dolphins for $10 million instead.

He and Cavallari initially tied the knot in 2013.

Comments / 0

