Maryland State

Maryland Primary Results, Legislative Districts

By Mark Fowser
WGMD Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults of Maryland legislative primaries, in the first election since redistricting, are unofficial and mailed ballots are left to be...

www.wgmd.com

WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary Results, Wicomico County Races

Results were unofficial as of early Wednesday morning and included ballots cast at the polls and from early voting. Mailed-in ballots are still to be counted. Julie Giordiano, hoping to become Wicomico County Executive, holds a lead over acting County Executive John Psota in the Republican Primary, just under 54-percent to 46-percent.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
wdac.com

Maryland Voters Make Their Primary Selections

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary: Dan Cox, Wes Moore Hold Leads for Party Nominations for Governor; Democrats Select Heather Mizeur to Run in 1st Congressional District

Maryland House Delegate Dan Cox was the projected winner of the Republican primary for Governor. However, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted, former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz was not ready to concede. Wes Moore was leading the Democratic primary for governor, followed by Tom Perez and Peter Franchot....
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Del. State Sportsmen’s Association Goes to Court Over Gun Bills

The Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association said Wednesday it has filed the first of what will likely be three court challenges to gun-related bills that were signed by Governor John Carney on the final day of the Delaware General Assembly Session June 30th. The target is House Bill 450, which...

