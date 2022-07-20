Maryland Primary Results, Legislative Districts

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO