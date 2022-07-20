ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sri Lankans protest ‘corrupt leaders’ amid presidential vote

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314JP8_0gm2NVWA00

A protest broke out in Sri Lanka following the announcement that Ranil Wickremesinghe had been elected as president.

Despite his unpopularity with the public, MPs elected Wickremesinghe over his main rival, Dullus Alahapperuma, with 134 votes to 82 in the parliamentary vote.

Protesters held a silent vigil on the steps of the presidential building following the news.

The island of 22 million is suffering from a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China banks promise to repay customers after protests erupt

Chinese regulators have promised to pay more customers after significant protests from people unable to take out their savings from crisis-hit banks.The country’s Henan province has been rocked by clashes between police and people who have claimed they have not been able to take any money out from local banks since April this year.The protests were first ignited after thousands of customers opened accounts at the banks in Henan and neighbouring Anhui province that offered relatively high interest rates.They later found out they could not make withdrawals after reports that the head of the banks’ parent company was wanted for...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
The Independent

Attorney general Suella Braverman contradicted by own department on legality of Rwanda deportations

The attorney general has been publicly contradicted by her own department over whether the government's Rwanda deportations policy is illegal.Suella Braverman last week claimed the UK needed to leave the European Convention on Human Rights to go ahead with the removals, arguing that they would be found unlawful under the treaty. But Ms Braverman’s department has now again claimed that the policy is legal after all, as it prepares to defend it in court.Labour said that Ms Braverman had “debased her office in the pursuit of her political ambitions”, resulting in an “absolute shambles”. The attorney general made...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg thrown out of House gun control meeting for impassioned interruption

Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg was thrown out of a House Judiciary Committee meeting about gun control on Wednesday after he confronted a GOP lawmaker about “reiterating the points of mass shooters”.Mr Hogg, a prominent gun safety advocate, was in the gallery of the meeting as Republican Rep Andy Biggs claimed that residents in his state of Arizona need assault weapons to defend themselves against the “invasion” of immigrants. “The reality is it is an invasion of our southern border,” he said. The lawmaker argued that – if a ban of assault weapons comes into force –...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Sri Lankans
The Independent

Biden says Pentagon thinks Pelosi’s Taiwan trip ‘not a good idea’ after China warns of ‘forceful measures’

Joe Biden has said Pentagon does not support Nancy Pelosi’s reported scheduled visit to Taiwan, a day after China warned of “forceful measures”.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after getting down from Air Force One, Mr Biden said he is planning to speak to Chinese president Xi Jinping as he cast doubts over the fellow Democrat’s trip to Taiwan.“I think that the military thinks it’s not a good idea right now, but I don’t know what the status of it is,” the president said when asked about the House Speaker’s potential visit.“I think I’ll be talking to President Xi within...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Boris Johnson throws grenade while visiting Ukrainian troops training in Yorkshire

Photographs taken during a visit by Boris Johnson to meet Ukrainian soldiers being trained in the UK capture the prime minister joining in with traning drills - which at one point saw him throw a grenade.Mr Johnson visited the troops in North Yorkshire who were being trained as part of the support being offered by the UK to the embattled eastern European country in its fight against the ongoing Russian invasion.The pictures, released today by Downing Street, show the outgoing prime minister speaking to the Ukrainian and British troops, and posing with artillery, including grenades and machine guns.Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said.Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in the US, he said: “I think he has suffered a strategic failure in Ukraine. It is obviously not over.“He has obviously made, and the Russian forces have made, some incremental progress over recent weeks and months but it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Senior Lords’ anger at Boris Johnson plan to hand out dozens of peerages

Boris Johnson’s plan to hand out large numbers of peerages before stepping down as prime minister has been denounced by a former Speaker of the House of Lords as “part of a trend to trash constitutional norms”.Baroness Hayman said there was anger across the upper house at the prospect of dozens of the PM’s friends and allies being made lords.And another ex-Lord Speaker, Lord Fowler – formerly a Conservative cabinet minister – said the appointment of Tory donors was bringing the system into “some kind of contempt” and undermining public support for the unelected chamber.Reports suggest that the outgoing prime...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘A spit in the face’: Ukraine condemns attack on Odesa hours after grain deal

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed a deal to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced the strikes as a “spit in the face” of Turkey and the United Nations, who had brokered the agreements.Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure, and Ukrainian air defences brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. It didn’t specify the damage or say whether the strikes had caused casualties.“It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking...
POLITICS
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan rails at Greece over Muslim minority rights

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday criticized Greece for allegedly violating a settlement that has governed relations between the rivals for nearly a century. In a statement released on the 99th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty, Erdogan accused Athens of undermining the rights of the Muslim minority in Greece’s Thrace region. Muslims in Thrace make up about 32% of the province’s population and consist of ethnic Turks, Roma and Bulgarian-speaking Pomaks.
WORLD
The Independent

Prince Harry wins bid to challenge Home Office ban on him paying for UK security

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements. Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.In a judgment on Friday, the High Court judge said the case could proceed, granting permission...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: The Forde report proves that Labour’s sickness is down to its right wing

The whole notion of the “Labour right” is such a strange contradiction in terms. There’s no “Tory left”. There isn’t an expectation that a certain percentage of the Green Party will be pro-forest fire. There aren’t interfactional skirmishes between regular EDL members and EDL members who can spell correctly. They just don’t exist.If you’re right wing in the UK, why even join Labour in the first place? There’s a whole world of mainstream right-wing political parties out there to cater to every nuance and idiosyncrasy of your specific belief system, from frothing-at-the-mouth fascism to whatever comes after the Conservatives.Joining...
U.K.
The Independent

Biden ‘much, much better’ three days after Covid diagnosis, White House response director says

US President Joe Biden is “doing just fine” with a “mild respiratory illness” following his Covid-19 diagnosis, according to the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, who told news networks on Sunday that the president is “feeling well” three days after testing positive with mild symptoms.Dr Ashish Jha told ABC’s This Week on 24 July that the president “had a great day yesterday” and was “feeling well” as of late Saturday night. Mr Biden tested positive on 21 July.“This is a president who is double vaccinated, double boosted, getting treatments that are widely available to Americans, and who at this...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy