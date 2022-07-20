Columbia Police Department to hold school safety training

KMIZ

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia Police Department will partner with Columbia Public Schools for a training exercise Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers and the school district are scheduled to start active intruder/shooter training at John Warner Middle School at 1:45 p.m.

The exercise is part of the regular and ongoing training for officers to prepare them for emergency situations, according to the police department. A CPS spokesperson said the training is closed to the public for the future safety of the school district.

According to EducationWeek.org, there have been more than 25 school shootings across the United States in 2022.

The school district expects several emergency vehicles will be outside of the middle school during the training.

CPS wants to remind the community about the training exercise and that there's no emergency at the building.