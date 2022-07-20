ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Great Britain men and women to feature in World Rugby Sevens Series next season

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xH1xK_0gm2NIHx00
Great Britain will compete in next season’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Great Britain men’s and women’s teams will participate in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series next season.

The Rugby Football Union, Scottish Rugby and Welsh Rugby Union have confirmed a joint approach for the venture.

The move has been ratified and mandated by World Rugby, aligning the governing bodies’ future direction of sevens and connection to its Olympic status.

It means that Great Britain will be a representative team in the World Series for men and women, replacing England, Scotland and Wales in the men’s competition and England in the women’s, although each union will retain individual Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup status, depending on qualification.

The respective unions and World Rugby are in discussions regarding further playing opportunities for the England, Scotland and Wales teams.

Great Britain’s men won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and were fourth in Tokyo last year, while GB women finished fourth on both of those occasions.

Prospects for the men’s and women’s GB squads looked bleak a year before Tokyo, though, amid significant cuts made to British sevens programmes.

This is a seminal day for sevens

Rugby Football Union performance director Conor O'Shea

Although funding was then obtained ahead of the Olympics via a commercial partnership struck between the RFU, Scottish Rugby, WRU and The National Lottery promotional fund, post-Tokyo uncertainty remained.

A statement released by the RFU said coaches and playing squads would be confirmed ahead of the World Series men’s opener in Hong Kong in November and women’s launch in Dubai the following month.

The statement added: “The mandating of Olympic teams from the 2023/24 season means all three unions acknowledge the importance of transferring to GB from the forthcoming campaign (2022/23) to embrace this new era with GB as the representative team on the World Series moving forward.”

RFU performance director Conor O’Shea said: “This is a seminal day for sevens.

“It is the right way forward, giving Team GB a real opportunity to go to the Olympic Games with the right preparation, to compete on a level playing field with other sevens programmes and most importantly, enables us all to give certainty to staff and players as to the future of the programme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Oda4_0gm2NIHx00
The Great Britain men’s squad won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

“We will be working hard now to finalise the structures to support GB so we are ready to start the 2023 World Rugby Sevens Series with a bang, moving towards Paris 2024 and beyond.”

Scottish Rugby’s high performance director Jim Mallinder added: “We are acutely aware of Scotland’s heritage and passion for sevens rugby. As such, we remain fully committed to a Scotland sevens programme to develop our players and coaches.

“The move to a GB sevens team on the World Series will give Scottish players, both men and women, a unique opportunity to represent and compete on the largest global stage through the World Series and Olympic Games.”

And WRU performance director Nigel Walker said: “We will maintain male and female sevens programmes in Wales to develop players and coaches and make sure there is a pipeline of talent culminating in the opportunity to push for GB selection, and ultimately compete at an Olympics.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Great Britain win surprise bronze in men’s 4x100m relay at World Championships

Great Britain clinched a surprise bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay at the World Championships.Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod took third behind Canada and the USA in a time of 37.83 seconds.A new squad helped banish some of the pain from last year’s Olympics when Hughes, Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty and CJ Ujah won silver, only to be stripped of their medal after Ujah’s positive drugs test.It came after the women finished sixth following an injury to Dina Asher-Smith at Hayward Field.The 26-year-old suffered the injury as she approached the final changeover with Daryll Neita.Earlier, Jess Judd...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Sevens#Great Britain#Rugby Union#The Rugby Football Union#Scottish Rugby#Commonwealth Games#Rugby World Cup#Gb#British#The National Lottery#Post Tokyo#Rfu
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Ball-by-ball cricket updates from ODI at Headingley

Follow live coverage as England face South Africa in the final and deciding one-day international at Headingley.England lost the toss and were put in to bat by South Africa. It was the latest toss to go against captain Jos Buttler, who also lost out against India at the Oval and South Africa at Chester-le-Street recently.England named an unchanged side from their 118-run victory in the second ODI at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday, with the Proteas also making no changes. Craig Overton was released from the England squad and will be available for Somerset ahead of their County Championship match at Essex, which starts on Monday.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘We are totally clean, every one of us’: Jonas Vingegaard defends Jumbo-Visma dominance at Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard maintains every member of Jumbo-Visma is “totally clean” and nobody is “taking anything illegal” after clinching the Yellow Jersey at the Tour de France.The Dane’s victory caps a dominant race for the Dutch team, who have picked off six stage victories, including three for Wout van Aert, who triumphed in Saturday’s Stage 20 time-trial to Rocamadour.Vingegaard, who has two wins, while Christophe Laporte also has a stage victory, was asked following the Stage 20 whether Jumbo-Visma should be trusted, a question posed to each Tour winner since the Lance Armstrong scandal, which has contributed to much of...
CYCLING
The Independent

Henrik Stenson explains LIV Golf switch and reacts to losing Ryder Cup captaincy

Henrik Stenson has confirmed that he will join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf series and says he is “disappointed” to be losing Europe’s Ryder Cup captaincy as a result of his decision.Stenson was stripped of the captaincy earlier on Wednesday amid speculation that he was set to join the breakaway tour, leaving Europe’s preparations in turmoil ahead of next September’s contest in Rome.The 46-year-old Swede, who previously claimed that captaining Europe was a “dream” and insisted that he was “fully committed” to the team, said it was clear that his decision had been, in part, “commercially driven”.Stenson,  who won...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Olympic Games
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
U.K.
Place
Dubai
Country
Scotland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 21 LIVE: Jonas Vingegaard set for victory as Lorena Wiebes leads Femmes race

The Tour de France comes to a conclusion on the streets of Paris on Stage 21 with Jonas Vingegaard assured of the Yellow Jersey following a fine performance in yesterday’s time trial, finishing second to Jumbo-Visma team-mate Wout van Aert in Rocamadour. While the Dane can relax today, Van Aert will be hoping for more fireworks and one final statement stage victory in the mad dash on the Champs-Elysees, with other sprinters who have made it this far also eager to finish on a high. So Vingegaard will enjoy the procession to the French capital alongside his Jumbo-Visma team-mates,...
WORLD
The Independent

Aston Villa striker Wesley joins Levante on season-long loan

Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined relegated Spanish side Levante on a season-long loan deal.The 25-year-old, a £22million signing from Club Brugge in June 2019, spent last season at Internacional in his native Brazil and will play in Spain’s Segunda Division for the 2022-23 campaign.A statement on Villa’s official website read: “Aston Villa can confirm Wesley has joined Levante UD on loan until the end of the season.“The striker had previously been on loan at Internacional in his native Brazil, but will now spend the 2022/23 campaign with the Spanish side.“Wesley joined Villa in the summer of 2019, scoring five Premier League goals before his season was cut short through injury.“After a long spell on the sidelines, he spent time on loan at previous employers Club Brugge prior to his most recent stint in Brazil.” Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Folkestone becomes new ‘hotspot of holiday hell’ as disruption at Dover clears

Disruption at the Port of Dover has cleared with traffic said to be “flowing normally” but travellers are now facing lengthy delays at Folkestone and the Eurotunnel.The AA branded Folkestone the new “hotspot of holiday hell”, after two days of disruption at Dover saw thousands stuck in traffic jams as they awaited the beginning of their summer getaway.With the M20 coastbound still closed to non-freight traffic as part of Operation Brock to manage traffic, National Highways warned on Sunday of “severe delays” in Kent for people heading towards Dover or Eurotunnel.Eurotunnel said its service at Folkestone was delayed, with processing...
U.K.
The Independent

Commonwealth Games schedule: Birmingham 2022 dates and time

The Commonwealth Games come to Birmingham this summer with a festival of sport on offer. Four years removed from Gold Coast 2018, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be looking to claim glory, with the added advantage of home support and reduced travel.The hosts topped the medal table last time out, with Australia landing 80 gold medals, England were second with 45 golds, India came third with 26 and Canada and New Zealand took home 15 each.The Commonwealth Games lands in the middle of a hectic summer for athletics, with the World Championships finishing the week before and the...
WORLD
The Independent

Line Of Duty star returns to home town to direct play on monastic island

Line Of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has predicted a bright future for a literary festival in his home town after it returned with a bang following the pandemic.Dunbar, renowned for playing Superintendent Ted Hastings in the hit police drama, has been involved in the Happy Days festival in Enniskillen celebrating the work of Nobel laureate playwright Samuel Beckett since its inception in 2012.This year he directed one of Beckett’s plays amid ancient monastic ruins on the island of Devenish on the outskirts of the lakeland town in Co Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.Beckett spent several of his formative years in Enniskillen as...
MOVIES
The Independent

Erling Haaland opens Man City account with debut goal in Bayern Munich friendly

Erling Haaland made a memorable debut for Manchester City in their friendly against Bayern Munich, scoring the game’s only goal after just 11 minutes on the pitch.Haaland got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross to convert from close range in the 1-0 victory at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field.The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City – the club his father Alf-Inge previously played for – in a deal worth £51m in June.The match was delayed for 15 minutes by a thunderstorm, and play was suspended until further notice shortly after Haaland’s goal.Fans were urged to take shelter on the concourse as lightning descended on the area and players left the field.Officials then announced a reduced game, with 27 minutes left in the first half and a 40-minute second half.The interruptions appeared to impact both sides’ momentum, with neither managing to clinch another goal over the total of 80 minutes played. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
SOCCER
The Independent

Paddy Pimblett pleads for men to ‘start talking’ after friend’s suicide

Liverpool lightweight Paddy Pimblett revealed he learned a friend had taken his own life ahead of his latest UFC outing on Saturday.Pimblett went on to urge men not to suffer in silence in a heartfelt interview after his victory over American Jordan Leavitt at London’s O2 Arena.The 27-year-old overcame the Las Vegas native with a second-round submission.Pimblett said in his post-fight interview: “I woke up on Friday morning at 4am to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself. This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that’s for you.“But there is a stigma...
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy