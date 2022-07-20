ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hertha winger Richter nears return after tumor removed

San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Hertha Berlin winger Marco Richter could be back in training next month after treatment for a testicular tumor, the German club said Wednesday.

Hertha said the tumor was malignant but was caught early enough that it could be removed without chemotherapy.

“We are all so happy to hear this positive news. We will give Marco all the time he needs after his operation and look forward to seeing him back in training in two to three weeks,” sporting director Fredi Bobic said.

Richter is one of three Bundesliga players undergoing treatment recently for testicular tumors, which can be benign and do not always lead to a diagnosis of cancer.

Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller left his new club's pre-season training camp Monday after a tumor was found in a medical examination, and Union Berlin defender Timo Baumgartl revealed his diagnosis in May and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“Everyone at Hertha BSC is also hoping for positive outcomes for Timo Baumgartl and Sébastien Haller, and we hope they can return to football as soon as possible," Bobic said.

The 24-year-old Richter is a former Germany under-21 international who scored six goals in 33 games with Hertha last season after joining from Augsburg in August.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

