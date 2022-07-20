Frisco will host the 2023 ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music will hold its annual awards show at The Star in Frisco next year. The ceremony will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star on Thursday, May 11th.

The last time the ACM's were held in Texas was 2015 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Ford Center in the Dallas Cowboys practice facility The Star can seat about 12,000 people.

"This is another opportunity for Frisco to present our city on the national stage," said Mayor Jeff Cheney. "We have a big push now to get into live music. This is another way for us to have great artists here locally...and we want Frisco to be seen as that type of city."

Cheney says attracting national events is one of the benefits of having the Dallas Cowboys team headquarters in Frisco.

"This was a big play for us when we brought the Dallas Cowboys to Frisco. We knew it would lead to other opportunities," he said. "They've been an incredible partner and this is really driven by them - the relationships they have, the brand that they've built."

He hopes visitors who come to the city for the awards ceremony will enjoy it enough to come back.

"They may come for a business conference, they may come for one of our bowl games," he said. "We love showing off Frisco to the country and hope people continue to notice us."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD