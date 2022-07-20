ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Frisco will host the 2023 ACM Awards

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Ulfg_0gm2MtXh00

The Academy of Country Music will hold its annual awards show at The Star in Frisco next year. The ceremony will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star on Thursday, May 11th.

The last time the ACM's were held in Texas was 2015 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Ford Center in the Dallas Cowboys practice facility The Star can seat about 12,000 people.

"This is another opportunity for Frisco to present our city on the national stage," said Mayor Jeff Cheney. "We have a big push now to get into live music. This is another way for us to have great artists here locally...and we want Frisco to be seen as that type of city."

Cheney says attracting national events is one of the benefits of having the Dallas Cowboys team headquarters in Frisco.

"This was a big play for us when we brought the Dallas Cowboys to Frisco. We knew it would lead to other opportunities," he said. "They've been an incredible partner and this is really driven by them - the relationships they have, the brand that they've built."

He hopes visitors who come to the city for the awards ceremony will enjoy it enough to come back.

"They may come for a business conference, they may come for one of our bowl games," he said. "We love showing off Frisco to the country and hope people continue to notice us."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US105

Shaq Dunks Into Dallas, Texas: Look at The Big Aristotle’s New House

It's time to say welcome and howdy to the latest resident of Dallas, Texas. Shaquille O'Neal, who we've talked about coming to the Lone Star State, has finally settled into his new home. But now the main question on everyone's mind was simple - what does Shaq's Texas getaway look like inside?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Government
Frisco, TX
Government
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco news roundup: population update, transfer deadline and more

Frisco residents have until July 31 to apply for a spot on a city of Frisco board or commission. Volunteers must have lived in Frisco for at least one year and be a qualified registered voter. Apply online at https://www.friscotexas.gov/593/Boards-Commissions. Regular attendance is expected.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

Why the alarming surge in contracts being canceled for new homes in Dallas-Fort Worth?

DALLAS — this story and other Dallas-Fort Worth business news through our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. North Texas homebuilders are seeing an alarming surge in cancelations of contracts on new homes, triggering a sharp drop in sales and pending sales last month, and a record rate of increase in new home listings in the Multiple Listing Service.
DALLAS, TX
KAJA KJ 97

Goodbye Las Vegas, Hello Texas: ACM Awards Have A New Home In 2023

Goodbye Las Vegas, helloooooo Texas! The Academy of Country Music Awards will have a new home come 2023. The ACM Awards are now scheduled to take place on May 11, 2023 at Frisco's Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that's home to the Dallas Cowboys' indoor practice facility, according to Variety. It will be the first award show to be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth venue. The coveted award show will still be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video for the second year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Awards Ceremony#Amazon Prime Video#At T Stadium#The Ford Center
restaurantclicks.com

7 Delicious Greek Restaurants to Try in Dallas

Dallas, Texas is known for many things, but great Greek food isn’t usually high on the list. This is a shame because the city is home to many delicious and authentic Greek restaurants. It doesn’t matter if you’re in town visiting the John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza, the world-famous...
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

Where to Find the Best Seafood in Dallas-Fort Worth

Being land-locked no longer means bad seafood. In fact, the once-detrimental geographical situation forever changed once Dallas restaurants started flying in their fish and shellfish. It’s so common now that just last weekend we were stuck in the middle seat on Southwest Airlines between an emotional support octopus and a crate of lobsters getting rowdy on in-flight ranch waters. You can buddy up to equally fresh seafood at our city’s best sushi spots, but you’ll find a boatload of superb seafood at places ranging from casual fish shacks and charming bistros to elegant steakhouses and fine-dining establishments all across North Texas. So, next time your food cravings lean toward the deep blue depths, head to one of these 16 spots with bounties that would make Poseidon jealous.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Local Profile

Massive Staff Shortages At School Districts Across Texas

With students’ impending return around the corner, school districts across the country are desperately trying to fill positions. Fewer teachers will mean crowded classrooms and an unsustainable workload. In North Texas, Dallas ISD has 1,000 vacant teaching positions according to its website. Houston is short in nearly the same...
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

Guy Roasted for Doing Backflips From Bridge Into Trinity River in Dallas

It looked pretty cool, anyway. But with that being said, sometimes going viral can result in being roasted, even when you pull off a good stunt. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to a guy who was caught on video jumping onto the rail of a bridge in Dallas, sliding several feet down the rail, and then doing a bunch of backflips into the Trinity River.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

A YouTube Prankster's Predator 'Sting' Snags a Garland ISD Teacher

Back in the early 2000s, the most popular segment on NBC's news show Dateline was "To Catch a Predator." Host Chris Hansen would confront suspected child predators snagged in an online sting operation shortly before they were arrested by local police. The segment came to a screeching halt in 2008...
GARLAND, TX
Daily Fort Worth

53-year-old Dallas man is accused of robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park and Sulphur Springs, police

Dallas, Texas – North Texas law enforcement agencies confirmed that a Dallas man accused of robbing several banks in the North Texas area has been arrested and charged. According to the information given by the investigators, the 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch is accused of robbing at least five banks in the North Texas area. Per the investigators, Disch has been robbing banks in Arlington, DeSoto, Lewisville, University Park, and Sulphur Springs.
DALLAS, TX
The Community News

Dean Ranch ‘Gateway to Aledo’ property purchase closes

Stacy Lynch and Stephanie Rich with Lynch Legacy Realty Group in Parker County have announced the closing of a 1,495-acre purchase of a portion of the Dean Ranch. Lynch represented Levens Capital LLC in the purchase of the historical site. The mixed-use, master-planned development is underway in becoming a new...
ALEDO, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy