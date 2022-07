POCATELLO — After four years of planning, local officials unveiled during an “asphalt breaking” the final design plans for the new town square in Historic Downtown Pocatello, which will be known as Lookout Point. “‘I’ll meet you at the point’ is going to be a popular phrase come April 2023 when this amazing space is completed, and the community can all congregate and interact while enjoying live music, great events and then some shopping and a bite to eat,” said BJ Fillingame, the vice president...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO