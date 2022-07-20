Here's what you need to know about candidates for Congress and statewide office in Kansas

Voters are heading to the polls or filling out mail ballots to vote early for their candidates of choice in the August partisan primary.

But if you're stuck on who to vote for, the Topeka Capital-Journal has you covered. We run down the candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and statewide offices, giving a brief background of the politician and their platform and providing links to where you can learn more.

Be sure to read the Capital-Journal's ongoing election coverage ahead of Aug. 2 and beyond at cjonline.com or by liking us on Facebook and Instagram and following us on Twitter at @cjonline .

Kansas governor Democrat candidates: Laura Kelly, Richard Karnowski

Laura Kelly/David Toland : Incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly confirmed in late 2020 she would seek a second term. Kelly won in 2018 on calls for more effective state government but spent much of her first term navigating the state's COVID-19 response. She has based her campaign , alongside Lt. Gov. David Toland, on the state's move to phase out the state sales tax on food, increase education spending and bolster economic development.

Richard Karnowski/Barry Franco : Richard Karnowski, an Emmet native, is running for governor on a more conservative platform, touting his anti-abortion credentials and appearing to make that the central issue of his campaign. An accountant and author, he is running alongside Seneca native Barry Franco.

Kansas governor Republican candidates: Derek Schmidt, Arlyn Briggs

Derek Schmidt/Katie Sawyer : Three-term Attorney General Derek Schmidt launched his bid for governor last year and has touted his calls for tax cuts and more funding for school safety, his challenges of President Joe Biden's administration and his endorsement by President Donald Trump. A former state senator, he is joined on the ticket by Katie Sawyer, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall and a McPherson farmer.

Arlyn Briggs/Lance Berland : Arlyn Briggs, of Kincaid, is running for governor after at least two failed bids for Kansas House. On his social media page, he promotes himself as "an independent thinker looking outside the box for solutions to problems facing all people." Briggs has been arrested at least twice since mid-June, including once for suspicion of making felony threats against Anderson County law enforcement.

U.S. Senate Democrat candidates: Mike Andra, Paul Buskirk, Mark Holland, Robert Klingenberg, Michael Soetaert, Patrick Wiesner

Mike Andra : Mike Andra has no public campaign materials and limited information about his campaign. He appears to be a Wichita rancher.

Paul Buskirk : An educator and University of Kansas athletic department administrator, Paul Buskirk has focused his bid for U.S. Senate on improving outcomes for children by improving K-12 education and improving teacher retention.

Mark Holland : A United Methodist minister, Mark Holland has touted his economic development work as mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., as well as his efforts to work in a bipartisan manner.

More: Jerry Moran has Democratic opponents for 2022. He also has $4M+ and a Trump endorsement on his side.

Robert Klingenberg : A Salina native, Klingenberg is a self-proclaimed "working class leftist" who is running for U.S. Senate in the mold of U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. He supports Medicare for All, the Green New Deal and codifying the Roe v. Wade decision, ensuring abortion access nationally.

Michael Soetaert : The first openly gay U.S. Senate candidate in Kansas, Michael Soetaert, of Alta Vista, has touted his seventh-generation roots in the state. He is advocating fo r more efforts to fight climate change, such as the Green New Deal, and raising the federal minimum wage.

Patrick Wiesner : A tax attorney and U.S. Army reservist, Wiesner has said his goal is to reinvigorate the Democratic party. His platform includes robust gun control, such as banning AR-15s, boosting U.S manufacturing and reducing the public debt.

U.S. Senate Republican candidates: Joan Farr, Jerry Moran

Joan Farr : Joan Farr, of Derby, is taking the unusual step of running for U.S. Senate in Kansas and Oklahoma. Farr's campaign is largely predicated on baseless conspiracy theories regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine and CIA officials impersonating Kansas medical personnel.

Jerry Moran : Despite rumors about his political future, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran announced in 2020 he would seek a third term in the body. He was endorsed by Trump shortly thereafter. He has shepherded bills into law regarding the U.S. Department of Veterans' Affairs and is the ranking Republican on the Veterans Affairs Committee. He has touted his work supporting Kansas agriculture and cheered the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

More: Republicans sit at a crossroads. Where does that leave Jerry Moran ahead of his re-election bid?

Kansas 1st District Democrat candidates: Jimmy Beard

Jimmy Beard : Jimmy Beard, a Garden City schoolteacher, will hope to find success in the new 1st District, which includes Lawrence. His campaign platform includes criminal justice reform, such as ending cash bail, increased investment in public education and legalizing recreational marijuana.

Kansas 1st District Republican candidates: Tracy Mann

Tracy Mann : U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann is seeking his second term in Washington after previously serving as lieutenant governor under Gov. Jeff Colyer. A member of the House Agriculture Committee, he has pushed to expand trade options for agricultural products and has pledged to increase investment in rural communities and boost border security.

More: Despite uphill battle, Democrat launches challenge to U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner in 2022

Kansas 2nd District Democrat candidates: Patrick Schmidt

Patrick Schmidt : A former U.S. Navy intelligence officer and current Topeka resident, Patrick Schmidt filed last July as the lone Democrat in the race. Schmidt has specifically pointed to health care, national security and rebuilding the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic as core issues in the campaign.

Kansas 2nd District Republican candidates: Jake LaTurner

Jake LaTurner : U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner is in his first term in Washington, D.C., previously serving as state treasurer. He defeated incumbent Steve Watkins in the Republican primary. While in office, LaTurner has criticized President Joe Biden for his handling of the economy and saw legislation he authored increasing oversight of the Department of U.S. Homeland Security pass the U.S. House.

More: Police officer-turned-lawyer Chris Mann becomes first Democrat to enter attorney general race

Kansas attorney general Democrat candidate: Chris Mann

Chris Mann : Chris Mann, an attorney and former police officer and prosecutor, is the lone Democrat in the attorney general race. He has focused on outlining how he would serve as the state's chief law enforcement official, including a focus on his experience as a police officer in Lawrence.

Kansas attorney general Republican candidates: Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi, Kellie Warren

Kris Kobach : The controversial former secretary of state, Kris Kobach launched a bid for attorney general after falling short in campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate. He has outlined a five-point plan for the office, including the creation of a civil litigation team specifically to sue the Biden administration and the elimination of concealed carry permit fees.

More: Kris Kobach tries to emerge from the pack as race for Kansas attorney general takes shape

Tony Mattivi : Tony Mattivi has focused heavily during his campaign on his experience as a prosecutor in the U.S. attorney's office, including work prosecuting terrorists in Iraq in the Guantanamo Bay prison. He has argued the office should be free from political influence and has said he will focus on helping local counties dig out from under the COVID-19 pandemic.

More: Spoiler or voice of reason? As attorney general race takes shape, ex-prosecutor Tony Mattivi seeks traction

Kellie Warren : Sen. Kellie Warren, R-Leawood, has earned the backing of some of the state's most powerful groups, including the Kansas Chamber, in her bid for the attorney general office. She has touted her experience as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including an overhaul of the state's emergency management law and a bill banning sanctuary cities.

More: State Sen. Kellie Warren joins growing field of candidates vying for Kansas attorney general

Commissioner of insurance Democrat candidate: Kiel Corkran

Kiel Corkran : A Mission IRS technician and activist, Kiel Corkran is the lone Democrat running for commissioner of insurance. A member of the Kansas Green Party, Corkran said he would push the Legislature to approve a form of single-payer health insurance and wants to stiffen penalties for insurance companies that violate state law.

Commissioner of insurance Republican candidate: Vicki Schmidt

Vicki Schmidt : Incumbent Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt was elected in 2018 to the office after serving in the Kansas Senate for 14 years. A former pharmacist, Schmidt has said her work in that field has helped prepare. Her campaign has highlighted the $12 million she has returned to consumers, as well as efforts to modernize the licensing process.

Secretary of state Democrat candidate: Jeanna Repass

Jeanna Repass : Jeanna Repass, an Overland Park mother of three and former corporate officer, is seeking to be the first woman of color to hold statewide office in Kansas. She has said she would protect ballot drop boxes and seek the enforcement of state law that would allow registered voters to cast a ballot at any precinct in their county of residence.

More: Democrat Jeanna Repass seeks to make Kansas history with secretary of state bid

Secretary of state Republican candidates: Mike Brown, Scott Schwab

Mike Brown : A former Johnson County Commission member, Mike Brown launched a primary challenge arguing current state election officials have not done enough to ensure the security of elections, though there is no evidence of widespread fraud in Kansas. Brown has called for a halt to the use of ballot drop boxes, an expansion of audits and for the SOS office to more robustly prosecute fraud.

More: Audits, voting machines and TikToks: Mistrust sparks GOP race to be Kansas' top election official

Scott Schwab : Incumbent Secretary of State Scott Schwab is seeking a second term after leading the office during a 2020 election cycle markedly affected by COVID-19. He has maintained that Kansas elections remain safe and secure and has touted legislation his office pushed on ballot watermarks and other issues. He also has underscored the integrity of advanced mail voting and ballot drop boxes and has been tapped to lead the National Association of Secretaries of State.

More: Kansas lawmakers propose dozens of voting bills, as Republican Scott Schwab urges less aggressive path

State treasurer Democrat candidate: Lynn Rogers

Lynn Rogers : Formerly Kelly's lieutenant governor, incumbent State Treasurer Lynn Rogers was tapped to fill the vacancy left by LaTurner's departure for Washington. He has pushed for greater attention to affordable housing and growing retirement costs and has argued he has competently handled the office's duties, chiefly serving as custodian of state funds.

State treasurer Republican candidates: Steven Johnson, Caryn Tyson

Steven Johnson : Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Assaria, launched his bid for treasurer after 12 years in the Legislature. He has promoted his work to bolster the solvency of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System, as well as pushing for the KPERS board to withdraw their investments in Russia.

More: In GOP primary for Kansas treasurer, Caryn Tyson and Steven Johnson tout legislative experience

Caryn Tyson : Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, has been chair of the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation for nine years and has based her campaign on her push to cut taxes. Tyson, who previously ran for the U.S. House in 2018, has also proposed giving the treasurer office auditing powers to better oversee the fiscal activities of state agencies.

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Here's what you need to know about candidates for Congress and statewide office in Kansas