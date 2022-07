In collaboration with NFT Ecosystem Enjin, Square Enix will be bundling Final Fantasy NFTs tied to a set of 25th-anniversary action figures. Final Fantasy 7 celebrated its 25th anniversary this year with many exciting announcements. Alongside the first look at the second installment in the FF7 remake trilogy, now titled Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, we also got the announcement of another remake in the form of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7: Reunion. It wasn’t until now that the company announced that it would also be releasing a brand-new action figure of protagonist Cloud Strife. Pre-orders for the figures have gone live as of July 21.

