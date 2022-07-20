ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, VT

Underage bicyclist airlifted after Arlington crash

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago
(File: Getty)

ARLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – An underage bicyclist was airlifted to Albany Medical Center Tuesday evening after being hit by a car in Arlington. Police say the young bicyclist rode into East Arlington Road from Jasper Lane, without stopping for oncoming traffic, and was hit by a 2019 GMC pickup truck at about 6:11 p.m.

The truck was driving northbound on East Arlington Road at the time of the collision, police said. The bicyclist suffered a severe head injury. There has been no update on the bicyclist’s wellbeing, as of Wednesday morning.

An investigation into this incident is still ongoing at this time. There have been no charges filed against the driver of the GMC.

