Emporia, KS

Audio – Tuesday – 07-19-22

By Erren Harter
KVOE
 4 days ago

Newsmaker: USD 253 Emporia Director of Human Resources Jared Giffin...

kvoe.com

Related
KVOE

Emporia Main Street celebrates accomplishments, previews new focus at annual meeting

Emporia Main Street had a lot to celebrate last year, and it’s looking to expand on those successes over the next year. Main Street had its annual meeting at the Lyon County History Center on Wednesday. Main Street Director Casey Woods says successes like the startup of the Fab Lab, a second business going into the Incubator space and upper-story housing are all promises kept to the community, which is important because people are drawn to results. For the next year, he says Main Street needs to “tell a different story.”
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Plumb Place updates and future road improvements highlight Lyon County Commission action agenda Thursday

Plumb Place is still not officially back up and running, however, it has a great head start due to behind-the-scenes work that has been ongoing for over the past year. That’s according to United Way of the Flinthills Executive Director Mickey Edwards who spoke with Lyon County Commissioners during their weekly action meeting Thursday morning. According to Edwards, while a formal board of directors has yet to be appointed a tentative board was established last year with hopes of handling certain items that would see the agency get off to a strong start once approval is handed down from Lyon County District Court.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commissioners set maximum mill levy rate and approve wage increase during regular meeting Wednesday

As of now, it appears the city of Emporia will be increasing the local mill levy for the fiscal year 2023. During their regular study session Wednesday afternoon, commissioners approved a resolution to publish a notice of intent to exceed the revenue-neutral rate just ahead of the formal deadline. Additionally, commissioners voted 4-1 to increase the city’s mill levy rate from 42.8 to 45 mills for the coming year.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Fish kill noted at Peter Pan Park

Peter Pan Park is dealing with a fish kill heading into the weekend. The city of Emporia announced the presence of dead fish as part of a social media post Friday. The city has not yet announced the number or kinds of fish affected. The city says the Kansas Department...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia announces plans to recondition East 12th Avenue water tower; survey to gain resident thoughts on goals, priorities and services

Additional plans are being divulged as the city of Emporia moves toward refurbishing the 12th Avenue water storage tank. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the reconditioning process will take place next year. The reconditioning process, which will include emptying the tank, removing the interior coating, some “structure modifications” and then a multi-step coating process, will ensure the city’s water quality while revitalizing the tank’s outward appearance.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Friends of Library launches flash book sale

The Friends of the Emporia Public Library is off and rolling with a special book sale. Typically, the Friends have book sales in the spring and fall, but they are into a flash sale Friday and Saturday. Friends member Gene Graber says there have been a lot of books coming into the library.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Fire destroys shed and trailer in Bushong Friday; One to Newman following injury accident in Emporia

A shed and trailer home were both destroyed following a fire in Bushong Friday afternoon. Several Lyon County fire crews were called to Second and Main in Bushong around 3:15 pm for what was initially reported as a vehicle fire. According to the Emporia Fire Department, both the shed and trailer were “on the ground” by the time crews arrived and less than an acre of grass had been scorched by the flames, however, no vehicle was involved.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Wichita woman injured in accident near Matfield Green service exit Friday morning

Chase and Butler County Fire crews were called to a two-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike that sent one woman to the hospital Friday morning. The accident was reported on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 99 two miles north of the Matfield Green service exit shortly before 10:30 am. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Ford Freestar driven by 50-year-old Leslie Gasper of Wichita was traveling northbound and crossed over the main lane.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Investigation underway following early morning fire in Cottonwood Falls Saturday; Fire crews remove deceased resident during firefighting efforts

Several housing units were destroyed and a Cottonwood Falls woman is dead following a destructive fire Saturday morning. According to Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker the fire was located at the Low Housing Development at 101 E. 8th Street in Southern Cottonwood Falls and was reported just before 4:20 am.
COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS
KVOE

Sentencing for Lyon County kidnap suspect continued following change in legal counsel

Sentencing in a Lyon County kidnapping case will be coming at a later time following proceedings in Lyon County District Court Friday. Lawrence Vaughn was scheduled to be sentenced Friday after a pair of alleged incidents that occurred this past fall. According to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office, Vaughn’s attorney withdrew from the case and Ty Wheeler was appointed as Vaughn’s new legal representation.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police investigates shooting incident early Friday

Emporia Police are investigating after a shooting incident apparently in southeast Emporia early Friday. Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers were called to the 700 block of Eastgate Drive around 4:30 am after reports of shots fired. One person was hurt and taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Senior Spartans baseball season ends

The Emporia Senior Spartan baseball team was eliminated from the McPherson end-of-season tournament Friday. They avoided elimination by defeating the McPherson 17 and under team 12-0. The Spartans exploded for 9 runs in the 2nd inning and never looked back. Vance Kinsey drove in 3 runs. Cam Geitz and Aaron...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Expect 100-plus degree heat for weekend — and storm chances for much of next week

Blistering heat will combine with increasing humidity through the upcoming weekend. Air temperatures will reach 99 degrees Friday, followed by a high of 102 Saturday and 100 Sunday. Heat index readings will be at or above 103 degrees all three days, prompting heat advisories areawide from noon Friday to Saturday evening. Given the forecast, the heat advisory could be extended to Sunday.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia State softball player named summer league All-Star

(ESU) Emporia State softball player Lexi Williams was named a Sunflower Softball League All-Star and will take part in the Alliance Softball Collegiate Summer Series next week at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Okla. While playing the Riveters of the Sunflower Softball League in Wichita Williams hit. 400...
EMPORIA, KS

