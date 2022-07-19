Audio – Tuesday – 07-19-22

Emporia Main Street had a lot to celebrate last year, and it’s looking to expand on those successes over the next year. Main Street had its annual meeting at the Lyon County History Center on Wednesday. Main Street Director Casey Woods says successes like the startup of the Fab Lab, a second business going into the Incubator space and upper-story housing are all promises kept to the community, which is important because people are drawn to results. For the next year, he says Main Street needs to “tell a different story.”
