Audio – Tuesday – 07-19-22

Plumb Place is still not officially back up and running, however, it has a great head start due to behind-the-scenes work that has been ongoing for over the past year. That’s according to United Way of the Flinthills Executive Director Mickey Edwards who spoke with Lyon County Commissioners during their weekly action meeting Thursday morning. According to Edwards, while a formal board of directors has yet to be appointed a tentative board was established last year with hopes of handling certain items that would see the agency get off to a strong start once approval is handed down from Lyon County District Court.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO