Why Cathie Wood Expects Tesla Stock to Reach $4,600 per Share In 2026

Cathie Wood's bullishness on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report is nothing new. Wood, who manages ARK Invest funds such as the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, has Tesla among her top holdings.

She recently gave an update on her long-term forecasts for Elon Musk's company. So let's take a deeper look at where she thinks Tesla's stock is going in the next four years.

Figure 1:  Why Cathie Wood Expects Tesla Stock to Reach $4,600 per Share In 2026 Twitter

ARK Sets a New Price Target for TSLA

The ARK Invest team, led by Cathie Wood, has provided an open-source valuation model of Tesla's stock to the public. The firm believes that this model is a more transparent way for investors to see the research that ARK Invest has done on one of its major holdings.

The firm's 2022 Tesla research includes updates related to autonomous ride-hail assumptions, capital efficiency estimates, and forecasts for the year 2026.

Based on its model analysis, ARK has set a price target of $4,600 on Tesla by 2026. The firm research also concluded that there is a 25% probability that Tesla shares will be worth $2,900 in 2026 in a bearish scenario and $5,800 in a bullish scenario.

Figure 2: Expected (base), bear and bull case Tesla per share price targets. ARK Invest

Tesla's capital expenditure per incremental unit of capacity has improved, falling from $84,000 to $7,700. Previously, ARK was expected that Tesla would spend $6,000 to $8,000 per incremental unit of capacity in 2025. But now the firm expects that it will spend only $2,000 to $7,000 per incremental unit of capacity in 2026.

Tesla's Robotaxi Business as a Key Driver and EV Assumptions

According to ARK Invest, Tesla's robotaxi business should account for 62% of its enterprise value and more than half of expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in 2026.

Regarding the company's revenues, the electric vehicle (EV) business is expected to comprise 57% of Tesla's total revenues in 2026, while the robotaxi business will make up 34%.

Figure 3: Breakdown of attributable revenue, EBITDA and value by business-line. ARK Invest

As for the number of cars sold by the company, assuming a worst-case scenario in 2026 in which 10 million units are sold, the company would have generated $372 billion in revenues and have a share price of $2,900 with a market cap of $3.3 trillion, reflecting a compound annual growth ratio (CAGR) of 24%.

Considering a bullish scenario, in which 17 million units are sold in 2026, $513 million in revenues would be generated, and Tesla's share price would be $5,800 with a market cap of $6.7 trillion. That would include a CAGR of 42%.

The Bottom Line

Whether Cathie Wood is right or wrong about Tesla, only time will tell. What is known is that ARK Invest is betting big on Tesla's future. Among all the combined holdings of the ARK Invest ETF, Tesla is the second largest investment, behind only Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications Inc. Report. Tesla accounts for nearly 6% of the fund, with shares purchased between $256.67 and $326.30.

And investors seem to be confident in Cathie Wood's positioning. Although the ARK Innovation fund is down 50% in 2022, the fund has recorded inflows of nearly $2 billion.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

