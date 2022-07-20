ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen opens Legion baseball postseason with best-of-three series at No. 3 Mitchell

By American News
 4 days ago
Aberdeen has qualified for the Class A American Legion baseball postseason.

The Smitys dropped two weekend games, 11-5 to Brookings and 4-0 to Yankton, to finish the regular season as the No. 14 seed. They will face No. 3 seed Mitchell in a best-of-three series Friday and Saturday in Mitchell. The winner of the series will advance to the state tournament July 27-31 in Rapid City.

As the host team, Rapid City Post 22 automatically qualified and will be the No. 2 seed. The seven other state tournament teams will be determined this weekend.

Here are the other best-of-three series slated for Friday and Saturday:

  • No. 15 Sturgis at No. 1 Brookings
  • No. 13 Spearfish at No. 4 Brandon Valley
  • No. 12 Watertown at No. 5 Sioux Falls East
  • No. 11 Sioux Falls West at No. 6 Rapid City Post 320
  • No. 10 Yankton at No. 7 Harrisburg
  • No. 9 Pierre at No. 8 Renner

Aberdeen finished the regular season 22-21 and was 9-16 against Class A South Dakota Legion teams.

Huron is the only Class A team to miss the postseason.

Class B Legion baseball region play is already under way. The state tournament is July 29-Aug. 2 in Gregory, and parings should be known in the next few days.

Northwestern, Warner volleyball teams earn academic honors

Volleyball teams from Northwestern, Warner, Hitchcock-Tulare and Miller have been honored with the Team Academic Award by the U.S. Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

More than 1,200 high school and college teams were recognized nationwide.

The award, initiated during the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale, according to a news release from the coaches association.

Roncalli's Stone, Potter County's Cronin honored

Roncalli's Mark Stone and Potter County's Jamie Cronin have been named the Class B Area 1 track and field coaches of the year by the South Dakota Track and Field Coaches Association.

Terry Dosch of Roncalli and Jessica Larson of Potter County were named assistant coaches of the year, according to a news release.

Miller's Eric Townsend was named the Class A Area 1 coach of the year.

Western Printing Pro-Am is this week at Moccasin Creek Country Club

The 31st annual Western Printing Pro-Am is this week at Moccasin Creek Country Club.

Pros will be offering tips during the Aberdeen Area Federal Credit Union Clinic from 3 to 4 p.m. today at Moccasin Creek. Free food and drink will be available.

Local sponsors have donated some $80,000 to the event, with $20,000 going to the winning pro. For more information and to find results, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8b65tm.

Presentation's Papazian recognized for work as sports information director

Robert Papazian of Presentation College and all seven of his peers in the North Star Athletic Association were named sports information directors of the year by the league.

They were recognized for their work as conference schools switched from DakStats to PrestoStats, using multiple software platforms, according to a news release.

The other honorees were Steve Field of Bellevue (Neb.), Nick Huntimer of Dakota State, Jason Watson of Dickinson State (N.D.), Jared Meiklejohn of Mayville State (N.D.), Mark Potts of Valley City State (N.D.), Emily Simonson of Viterbo (Wis.), and John Cabral of Waldorf (Iowa).

American News

American News

Community Policy