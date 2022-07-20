ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Four face federal charges of fentanyl distribution in northeastern South Dakota

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 4 days ago

Four northeastern South Dakota residents face federal conspiracy to distribute fentanyl charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jevon McLeod, also known as “Buddy Traffick”, 32, and Tiarah Grace Bissonette, 24, both of Sisseton, and Daren Lee Basche, 57, and Trey Byron Petrich, 22, both of Watertown, were indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month, per the release.

They all appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Moreno on July 14 and pleaded not guilty.

The four are accused of knowingly and intentionally conspiring with one another to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl. It's not known when the distribution in northeastern South Dakota began, but it continued until July 11, according to court paperwork.

Following their initial appearances, McLeod, Basche and Bissonette were remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Petrich was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

"Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine, but is 50 to 100 times more potent" and highly addictive, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is 40 years in custody, a $5 million fine and supervised release for life. Restitution can also be ordered.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges is prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Four face federal charges of fentanyl distribution in northeastern South Dakota

Comments / 3

don't give a shit
4d ago

good should carry an attempted murder charge on top just possession distribution of LSD does

Reply
4
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in South Dakota. The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S,D. (KELO) — The national average price for regular gasoline is $4.52 per gallon—down 15 cents in the last week, according to AAA data from Monday, July 18. This consistent decline is driven by lower global oil demand and lower crude prices. At home, people are driving less, while gasoline stocks increase.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sisseton, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Sisseton, SD
State
South Dakota State
Watertown, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Supreme Court denies state’s appeal in cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the state’s appeal regarding the competency of murder suspect Algene Vossen. Earlier this year, a lower court ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen is not physically or mentally fit to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota woman back in 1974.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#The U S Marshals Service
sdpb.org

South Dakota syphilis outbreak continues despite testing and awareness

South Dakota has experienced a spike in syphilis cases over the past couple of years, with the state trying to test and treat more individuals, including those with high risk factors. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s infectious disease dashboard, the state reported 785 adult cases of syphilis...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEVN

New Covid-19 subvariant causing surge in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday the South Dakota Department of Health released its weekly COVID numbers. The state saw 1,514 new cases, 242 were in Pennington County, Meade 54, Lawerance 70, and Custer 22. We sat down with Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs at Monument Health about the recent uptick in cases.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

SD Hutterite co-op accused of illegal grain transactions

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota grain cooperative is under government scrutiny because it doesn’t have a state grain-buyer license. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has opened an official docket regarding South Dakota Hutterian Co-Operative of Aberdeen. Commission staff are looking into soybean sales the co-op...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofalexandria.com

South Dakota lawmakers grill Secretary of State about elections

(The Center Square) - Potential illegal use of drop boxes, delayed election results, and reports of voters being denied Republican ballots were some of the concerns raised during the South Dakota Legislative Operations and Audit Committee. South Dakota lawmakers grilled Secretary of State Steve Barnett about the use of drop...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KX News

New food assistance program announced for North Dakota children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and state Department of Human Services Director Chris Jones announced Thursday that 46,000 North Dakota children will be receiving a new round of food assistance funds this summer. The program is called Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT. The money...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Super weed discovered in another ND county

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A noxious ‘super weed’ has been discovered in another county in North Dakota. Palmer amaranth was discovered in Traill County in the eastern part of the state, marking the 15th county to have reported the weed. Experts say it can be spread through animal feed, wildlife, bedding and manure, equipment and machinery, and contaminated seed mixes.
BISMARCK, ND
American News

American News

447
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy