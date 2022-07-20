American Artist launches Kickstarter Campaign for Her Hard Enamel Pins

Leading Commercial Brokerage The Naran Group of Marcus & Millichap Sell the Highest Price Quick Quack Car Wash in History. It has been a record-breaking year for The Naran Group, a leading commercialreal estate brokerage firm specializing in Net Lease investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The Naran Group announced the sale of a historic record of the lowest CAP Rate, highest price Quick Quack Car Wash ever sold, located in Anaheim, California. Neil Naran and Rehan Alam coordinated the sale, of this prime real estate, between Ian Diaz and Tyler Gebauer’s client. The Naran Group also made waves February 2022 when they announced the sale of the highest-priced single tenant Raising Cane’s in the United States. The Phoenix, Arizona property, located outside the affluent neighborhood of Bethany Estates and Palo Verde Estates, was traded for $9 million with a 3.72% Cap Rate.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO