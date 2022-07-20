ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IL

How did candidates fare in the Jackson County primary on June 28?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary results are in for the primary races held in Jackson County on June 28. Candidates who win at the county level are not guaranteed to win the primary for...

Magic 95.1

New State’s Attorney selected in Williamson County

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – We now know who will replace Brandon Zanotti as Williamson County State’s Attorney. Marcy Cascio-Hale will take over the office on Monday and in doing so will become the first female state’s attorney in county history. Cascio-Hale’s most recent job was as a...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
June 28 Perry County primary results

★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
PERRY COUNTY, IL
Village of Hecker Village Board met April 12

President Charles Kujawski, called the regular Board Meeting to order. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, the following members answered roll call: Charles Kujawski, Rich Happel, Jim Mueth, Aaron Eckart, Arnold Eckart, Gary Wittenauer,...
HECKER, IL
kbsi23.com

Southern Illinois Wellness Mission provides free healthcare to anyone in need

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Southern Illinois Wellness Mission provides free medical, dental, mental, and vision healthcare to anyone in need. The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is partnering with veterans to utilize their resources to offer key healthcare services while also providing military training at the Carbondale Civic Center.
CARBONDALE, IL
thecash-book.com

Jackson schools approve stricter attendance policy

Jackson High School members and sponsors of J-Click presented to the school board on their participation in the Traction Training Conference this summer. Photo by Jay Forness. The Jackson R-2 School District approved new attendance procedures for the upcoming school year during its July 12 meeting – providing a consistent plan throughout the school buildings and limiting unexcused student absences to 10 days per year.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Dip in gas prices helping Illinois residents out at the pump

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -After hitting record highs, the average price for a gallon of gas is coming down. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas is now $4.49. That’s down nearly 50 cents compared to a month ago. Here in the Heartland, average gas prices are...
CARTERVILLE, IL
wfcnnews.com

IDOT employee killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY - An Illinois Department of Transportation employee was killed in a vehicle crash this morning in Jackson County. Police were called to the accident this morning at approximately 10:49 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 127 and Ava Road in Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says an...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
explorecarbondale.com

Updates to Carbondale Food Truck Ordinance

Changes for All Food Truck/Trailer and Pushcart Operators:. The Ordinance removes requirements for criminal history checks regardless of whether they operate from public or private property and exempts those operators from license denial or revocation due to a disposition of guilt through supervision, probation, or conviction. There is no longer...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois State Police investigate death in Southern Illinois jail inmate

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 are investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Jail in Ullin at the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. During the morning hours of July 14th, Pulaski County Correctional Officers located a 47-year-old female of...
ULLIN, IL
kbsi23.com

2 killed in crash in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Two Carterville men died in a crash in Williamson County Wednesday. According to Illinois State Police, Charles M. Hedges, 70, of Carterville was driving a 2012 white Isuzu truck northbound on Route 37 just south of Kellville Road when he crossed the center line and struck a 2006 white Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer combination driven by Darwin E. Titzer, 62, from Mill Shoals. Then, Hedges’ truck hit the front of a 1985 blue International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination driven by Monty D. Millenbine, 65, of Mill Shoals. Millenbine’s truck left the road and overturned. It happened about 9:14 a.m. on July 20.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Southern IL crash death now being treated as homicide

What was originally considered a fatality in a highway crash is now being treated as a homicide in southern Illinois. The Jackson County states attorney said Thursday that Illinois Department of Transportation worker Edward A. Stallman was involved in a crash at a work zone site Wednesday morning at Highway 127 and Ava Road in Murphysboro.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
KFVS12

IDOT worker killed in crash at work zone in Murphysboro

Colt World Series returns to Rent One Park. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Rachel Stroud, with the Colt...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Woman Charged in St. Louis’ Deadliest Mass Drug Overdose Dies

Chuny Ann Reed, 47, died early Monday at a hospital in Illinois after becoming gravely ill five days earlier while incarcerated at a detention center in Pulaski County, Illinois. Reed was awaiting trial in St. Louis on a federal charge of distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine resulting in bodily injury...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northcountynews.org

Red Bud couple seriously injured in accident Sunday

A Red Bud couple was seriously injured in a four vehicle accident that took place in Missouri over the weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s incident report, the incident took place on Sunday, July 17 around 11:45 a.m., on eastbound I-44, east of Antire Road near Eureka in St. Louis County, Missouri.
RED BUD, IL
KFVS12

City of Carbondale looking to bring more food trucks to town

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -It’s a fun, tasty way to enjoy lunch, dinner, desserts even drinks. One Heartland city is looking to add more food trucks for it’s residents and visitors. The City of Carbondale is making things easier for food truck operators to open up their windows for...
CARBONDALE, IL

