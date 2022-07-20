How did candidates fare in the Jackson County primary on June 28?

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Two Carterville men died in a crash in Williamson County Wednesday. According to Illinois State Police, Charles M. Hedges, 70, of Carterville was driving a 2012 white Isuzu truck northbound on Route 37 just south of Kellville Road when he crossed the center line and struck a 2006 white Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer combination driven by Darwin E. Titzer, 62, from Mill Shoals. Then, Hedges’ truck hit the front of a 1985 blue International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination driven by Monty D. Millenbine, 65, of Mill Shoals. Millenbine’s truck left the road and overturned. It happened about 9:14 a.m. on July 20.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO