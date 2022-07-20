ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

SFGate
 4 days ago

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for continued warm to hot conditions Wednesday under mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs are expected in the 60s along the...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and. seas 9 to 12 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Sunday Morning News Roundup

The interchange for state highways 29 and 121 in Napa County was shut down late Saturday evening due to a traffic collision, and the Napa County Sheriff's Department said motorists could expect it to be closed for several hours into early Sunday morning. The collision incident occurred on northbound Highway...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

This is one of the most unique ways to have lunch in the Bay Area

As another small blue airplane lofted into the air, I sank my teeth into a decadent cheeseburger piled high with toppings, letting the juice run down my fingers as I tracked the private plane’s ascent into the sky. The angular figure became smaller and smaller until it disappeared completely as it headed north up the coast, soaring over the ocean, off to a destination I would never know.
SFGate

Bay Area chef to open Acre Kitchen at former Oliveto space

Months after legendary Italian restaurant, Oliveto, closed its doors in Oakland, a new Mediterranean restaurant by a local Bay Area chef is slated to open in its place later this year. Acre Kitchen, by chef-owner Dirk Tolsma, is expected to open in the fall as a two-level establishment that will...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Paseo Padre Parkway Closed Early Friday Evening Due To Traffic Collision

FREMONT (BCN) A section of Paseo Padre Parkway in Fremont is closed early Friday evening due to a traffic collision. A Fremont Police Department spokesperson said westbound Paseo Padre Parkway in the city's Ardenwood neighborhood is shut down between Deep Creek Road and Tupelo Street for at least two hours as of 6:30 p.m.
FREMONT, CA
SFGate

Kiely Boulevard Shut Down Friday Afternoon Due To Traffic Collision

SANTA CLARA (BCN) Kiely Boulevard in Santa Clara is shut down late Friday afternoon due to a traffic collision. A Santa Clara Police Department spokesperson said Kiely Boulevard is closed in both directions between Orthello Way and Benton Street as of 5:15 p.m. The roadway is expected to be closed for at least one hour.
SFGate

County Advises -- But Does Not Require -- Masks As Covid-19 Transmission Rates Remain High

Officials in Marin County are again advising residents and visitors to wear high-quality masks as the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of omicron dominate the county's COVID-19 samples. On Thursday, the county said that the BA.2-related variants have shown high transmission rates over the last three months, with 90 percent of all COVID-19 infections being linked to them. These strains are also better able to evade the body's immune response, county health officials said.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Oakland restaurant Taiwan Bento to close permanently

Inside Oakland's Taiwan Bento, a cozy lunch and dinner spot on 22nd Street, owner Stacy Tang chats with one of her familiar customers about her upcoming trip to Taiwan to visit family, and the impending closure of her beloved restaurant, a place she's operated with her husband, Willy Wang, since 2014.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Beer giant Anheuser-Busch selling Bay Area distribution center, laying off 142

Giant beer corporation Anheuser-Busch is selling its AB One distribution center in Oakland, reported Brewbound. Antioch-based Markstein Sales Company and South San Francisco-based Matagrano Incorporated are slated to move into the warehouse at 8380 Pardee Drive in September. What does this sale mean for Oakland Anheuser-Busch employees? Layoffs, according to...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Remote Control 07-21-22 Bay Area chefs say 'The Bear' is 'pretty dead on' in depictions of abusive kitchens

The hit FX series, "The Bear," was just renewed for a second season following its smash success. (FX) If you’ve ever prepped onions and veg in the wee hours of the morning for the day’s lunch rush, if you’ve ever been yelled at by the dishwasher for not peeling the labels off the cambros before they hit the sinks, if you’ve ever dropped a tray full of freshly baked cookies in front of customers and the business owner on your first day, then FX/Hulu’s buzzy new show, “The Bear,” will slap you right back into the thick of those suppressed memories.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Police Reporting Fatal Traffic Crash

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose are reporting a fatal traffic crash occurred Friday night. The incident occurred Friday at 11:47 p.m. in the area of Brigadoon Way and Aborn Road, according to the San Jose Police Department. The crash involved a vehicle and a light pole. Police said...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Silicon Valley Doctors Demand Changes After Death Of Colleague

Health care workers are demanding county leaders address workplace issues following one death by suicide and another attempt by Santa Clara Valley Medical Center physicians. "We're in a crisis," Valley Physician Group chairman Stephen Harris told San Jose Spotlight. The union represents nearly 500 doctors at three public hospitals in Santa Clara County. "We have suffered mismanagement for a very long time. And now we're at the point where the system collapses, and management is pretending it's business as usual."
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Series Of Attempted Burglaries

SAN MATEO (BCN) Police in San Mateo are investigating a series of attempted residential and car burglaries that occurred Friday morning. Would-be attempted burglars tried to burglarize four residences and vehicles in the 400 block of Sylvan Avenue, according to the San Mateo Police Department. In one of the incidents,...

