Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

The hit FX series, "The Bear," was just renewed for a second season following its smash success. (FX) If you’ve ever prepped onions and veg in the wee hours of the morning for the day’s lunch rush, if you’ve ever been yelled at by the dishwasher for not peeling the labels off the cambros before they hit the sinks, if you’ve ever dropped a tray full of freshly baked cookies in front of customers and the business owner on your first day, then FX/Hulu’s buzzy new show, “The Bear,” will slap you right back into the thick of those suppressed memories.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO