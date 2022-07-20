ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Evelynn’

By (Hannah Hickman)
KJCT8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Evelynn!. Evelynn is a three-month-old kitten....

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

Some relief is on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The heat continues to become the main story in the Grand Valley over the past few days. For today, temperatures remained hot, staying in the lower triple digits. Yesterday we tied the record of 103, and today we sat a few degrees cooler than our record high of 104. While hot temperatures have been the story, we will get some relief over the next several days. Before arriving at the end of the week, tonight’s temperatures will fall into the lower 70s in Grand Junction and mid-60s in Montrose. While some cloud cover will push out of the area and lead to partly cloudy skies, there is a slight chance that Grand Junction and Montrose will experience brief scattered thunderstorms to move through.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KKCO EMT HEAT

NEW TONIGHT.... INDICTED MESA COUNTY COURT CLERK WENT ON FACEBOOK TO TELL THE WORLD HER FIGHT TO GET AN ELECTION RECOUNT IS FAR FROM OVER. AS WE'VE REPORTED MULTIPLE TIMES OVER THE PAST FEEW MONTHS, INFLATION NUMBERS WORLDWIDE SKYROCKETED…. KKCO FENTANYL INDICTMENT. Updated: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:26 PM MDT.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Dangerous heat continues through Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory continues for Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley until 8 PM Saturday. Saturday will be the third day in a row of triple-digit heat. Limited cooling at night and in the early morning will limit our body’s recovery time. That means the heat stress on our body is increasing, and heat-related illness, like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, are possible. High temperatures on Saturday will range from 101 to 104 degrees. That’s after Friday’s highs of 102 to 105 across the Grand Valley.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Hot Weather Sends Hiker to the Hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — As the high reached temperatures near triple digits, Mesa County Search and Rescue teams climbed Mount Garfield in search of a man in distress. After several hours passed, rescuers finally found the 57 year-old, but the climb would be too much for rescue teams to safely take him back down to an ambulance–so they called Careflight to safely take him to a local hospital. The cause of distress was presumed to be heat exhaustion.
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Grand Junction, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KJCT8

Black Canyon Quilt Show returns to Montrose

AS WE'VE REPORTED MULTIPLE TIMES OVER THE PAST FEEW MONTHS, INFLATION NUMBERS WORLDWIDE SKYROCKETED…. A FEDERAL GRAND JURY INDICTED FIVE MESA COUNTY JAIL INMATES FOR DEALING FENTANYL THAT LED TO ANOTHER INMATES' DEATH. KKCO HOT WEATHER. Updated: 1 hour ago. The heat is on in the Grand Valley, and it...
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Olathe sweet corn harvest season is here

AS WE'VE REPORTED MULTIPLE TIMES OVER THE PAST FEEW MONTHS, INFLATION NUMBERS WORLDWIDE SKYROCKETED…. A FEDERAL GRAND JURY INDICTED FIVE MESA COUNTY JAIL INMATES FOR DEALING FENTANYL THAT LED TO ANOTHER INMATES' DEATH. KKCO HOT WEATHER. Updated: 1 hour ago. The heat is on in the Grand Valley, and it...
OLATHE, CO
KJCT8

Dangerous heat for Friday & Saturday prompts Heat Advisory

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley, including areas in and around Grand Junction, from noon Friday until 8 PM Saturday. High temperatures will range from 102 degrees to 106 degrees both days with only limited cooling and recovery overnight. This increases the heat stress on the human body and increases the risk of heat-related illness like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

KKCO FENTANYL INDICTMENT

AS WE'VE REPORTED MULTIPLE TIMES OVER THE PAST FEEW MONTHS, INFLATION NUMBERS WORLDWIDE SKYROCKETED…. The heat is on in the Grand Valley, and it is essential to stay safe during this time. Olathe sweet corn harvest season is here. Updated: 10 hours ago. A lot of excitement here on the...
OLATHE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurst#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Roice Hurst Pet
Craig Daily Press

Obituary: Kimberly Jolene Moore

Kimberly age 42 swam up the river to Heaven on June 15, 2022 after a tragic floating accident on the Colorado River near her home in Grand Junction Colorado. Kimberly was born in Craig Colorado on June 9,1980. She graduated from school in Craig and went on to earn three college degrees. She was working at the Ale House which she considered family at her time of death.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KJCT8

KKCO MT GARFIELD SAR

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. GRAND VALLEY WARNING CUSTOMERS ABOUT A PHONE SCAM...DEMANDING PAYMENTS FOR UTILITIES.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Body found near water on Independent Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are investigating a body found on the 700 block of Independent Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers said that the body was reported via a 911 call, and that they found a man dead near the edge of the water upon arrival.
KREX

Mesa Mall Shooting Threat Leads to Other Investigation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – The Grand Junction Police Department reported that during their investigation on July 18th involving the Mesa Mall shooting threat. They were made aware of an ongoing issue involving a male subject, who has been harassing employees and patrons. The male subject has been described as approximately 6’2” tall, 240 pounds in his mid-20s, with brown hair and brown eyes.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Hawthorn Park Stabbing Victim Identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the Hawthorn Park stabbing victim. Michael Armstrong Jr. was one of the individuals involved in the physical altercation on July 18, 2022. Mr. Armstrong was a 26-year-old male resident from Grand Junction. The cause of death is multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Some suppliers of Fentanyl that killed Mesa County inmate have been indicted

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After 28-year-old Mesa County Detention Facility inmate Alizon Lopez was killed by a fatal Fentanyl overdose in May, officials began an investigation into the source of the deadly drug. According to a criminal indictment filed on July 15, some of the individuals responsible for supplying the drugs that killed Lopez have been found and charged.
MESA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy