Mars Hires New Athletic Director

Kristin Baker, 47, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born in Butler on June 12, 1975 to the late David and Barbara (Haussig) Baker. Kristin attended Butler High School and then went on to Butler Beauty School. She was employed as a hairdresser for a living. Kristin loved being a mother, joking, thrift shopping, especially collecting antique perfume bottles, and enjoyed singing. She was known to be witty and as the life of the party. She was loved and will be forever missed. Kristin was the mother of Brady Pickett; step-mother of Madison Pickett; sister of Stephanie Szymanski; aunt of Ivy and Nina; and niece of Claudia Ramondino and Mary Lou Jenkins. She is also survived by the father of her children, Beau Pickett and several cousins. Family and friends will be received from 1-3 PM on Sunday, July 24th in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Prayers will immediately follow in the funeral home, burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CORE at http://core.org.
Comments / 0