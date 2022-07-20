ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

Mars Hires New Athletic Director

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mars Area School District has a new Athletic Director. The district’s School Board approved a motion to offer the position to Zach...

butlerradio.com

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Freshman LB Marquan Pope Suffers Career-Ending Injury, Will Remain Around Team

Marquan Pope’s college career has come to an abrupt and heartbreaking end before it could even begin, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi announced at the ACC Media Days Thursday. Pope suffered a cervical spine injury, McGonigal reported, that he first suffered while in his high school days. When he suffered the same injury during Pitt’s spring practice, he had it evaluated and taken care of by Pitt’s medical staff, but it was enough to officially end his playing career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

ESPN bringing College Game Day to Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl

For the first time in two decades, ESPN’s “College Game Day” is coming to Pittsburgh for the return of the “Backyard Brawl” between the Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers September 1st. The last time the popular ESPN college football kick-off show came to Pittsburgh was when the Panthers hosted Notre Dame September 3rd, 2005.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Mars, PA
Sports
Mars, PA
Education
City
Mars, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
butlerradio.com

BC3 Continuing With Nursing Informational Sessions

Students interested in learning more about Butler County Community College’s nursing program have another opportunity later this week. The next in a series of informational sessions about the BC3 nursing program is set for Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. at their main campus. The sessions will focus on...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Softball tournament, event to raise funds for Cranberry family

The Cranberry Community Uniting People (Cranberry CUP) nonprofit will hold its annual fundraising event Aug. 5 to 7. Cranberry CUP, which describes its goal as “providing hope, support, and encouragement to individuals and families who are experiencing life’s hardships,” has held fundraisers through an annual softball tournament since 2000. The organization works to support an “inspirational family” in need each year, often someone with medical expenses, while helping with other projects for families throughout the rest of the year.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

City Recognizes Local Florist With “Ed Bloom Day”

A longtime businessman is being recognized by the City of Butler in honor of his years of service. After Ed Bloom recently announced that he would be stepping away from Bortmas the Butler Florist, Butler City Council and Mayor Bob Dandoy issued a proclamation Wednesday calling Thursday Ed Bloom Day in the City and presenting Bloom with a Key to the City.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Seneca Valley Looking For Bus Drivers Ahead Of New School Year

The Seneca Valley School District is one of many looking for more bus drivers before the start of the new school year. The district said they are currently reviewing many of the routes and bus stops because of the driver shortage. The district is offering free training and signing bonuses...
SENECA, PA
butlerradio.com

Sherry Isovitsch

Sherry Isovitsch, 79, of Butler, who passed away Sun., July 17, 2022, is now in the loving arms of her family whom she dearly missed. She was born in Butler on Jan. 29, 1943, to Joseph and Iva Bowser Isovitsch. She was employed for many years at the former Woolworth...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Carol M. Mineo

Carol M. Mineo, 79, of Portersville, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital. Carol was born January 26, 1943 in Butler, the daughter of the late Gerald and Violet (Webb) Fleeger. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family and family gatherings....
PORTERSVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Kristin Baker

Kristin Baker, 47, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born in Butler on June 12, 1975 to the late David and Barbara (Haussig) Baker. Kristin attended Butler High School and then went on to Butler Beauty School. She was employed as a hairdresser for a living. Kristin loved being a mother, joking, thrift shopping, especially collecting antique perfume bottles, and enjoyed singing. She was known to be witty and as the life of the party. She was loved and will be forever missed. Kristin was the mother of Brady Pickett; step-mother of Madison Pickett; sister of Stephanie Szymanski; aunt of Ivy and Nina; and niece of Claudia Ramondino and Mary Lou Jenkins. She is also survived by the father of her children, Beau Pickett and several cousins. Family and friends will be received from 1-3 PM on Sunday, July 24th in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Prayers will immediately follow in the funeral home, burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CORE at http://core.org.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

David W. “Dave” Jacox, Sr.

David W. “Dave” Jacox, Sr., 80, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 17, 2022, at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born August 21, 1941, in Butler, Pennsylvania, to the late William Jacox and the late Dorothy Jacox. Dave graduated from Butler High School in 1959. He...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Celebrity Care Fest Comes To Gibsonia

A fundraiser event this weekend will feature the Butler County Symphony Orchestra and in part benefit the Butler Health System. Celebrity Care Fest is planned for Friday and Saturday in Gibsonia. HM3 Partners Independence Fund Inc is joining with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins, and Steelers with a theme of “Unity...
GIBSONIA, PA
butlerradio.com

Diana L. Amos-Campbell

Diana L. Amos-Campbell, 68 of Butler, PA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born November 7, 1953 in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edwin C. Brady and Mary Lou (Martin) Brady. Diana was a graduate of Butler High School...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Developers break ground at former Joseph F. Finch Distillery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A whiskey distillery is being brought back to life here in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, developers broke ground at the former Joseph F. Finch Distillery on the South Side. The $20 million project by Big Spring Spirits will turn the building into a distillery with a tasting room, a cigar club, event space, and rooftop bar and grill, among other offerings. It will be the second manufacturing space for Big Spring Spirits, which also has a location on Bellefonte. Their CEO said the project has already posed some unique challenges. "It's a project that was a challenge from the start," said Anthony Mazzarino, President & CEO of Talleyrand Holdings. "The building itself being a 170-year-old structure was a challenging structural issue but we figured it out, we overcame it, it took a lot of time and a lot of effort, but we're so excited we're here now."The original distillery was first established before prohibition, back in 1856, and its reincarnation as the "South Shore Distillery" is expected to be up and running in late 2023. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Golfing Fundraiser To Support Local Woman Battling Cancer

A fundraiser happening this weekend will give you a chance to swing your clubs in support of a local woman’s fight against cancer. Amy Raabe of Butler is battling cancer and her friends and family are teaming up to host a golfing fundraiser. It will be at the Total Golf Center in East Butler on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Bicycle Rodeo Comes To Cranberry Twp.

An event that provides safety information to bicyclists of all ages will take place this weekend in Cranberry Township. This year’s “Bicycle Rodeo” is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cranberry Community Park. Cranberry Township Police and EMS are teaming up with...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
FireRescue1

Pittsburgh firefighter, academy instructor dies of complications from COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh firefighter James "Jim" Ellis was a quiet, contemplative man whose bravery knew no bounds. A 23-year veteran and captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in the Deutschtown section of the North Side, Capt. Ellis not only put his life on the line every day but also generously shared his encyclopedic knowledge of fighting fires as an instructor all over the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA

