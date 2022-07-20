Next Hope Night Will Feature Cornhole Tournament

Ryan was born in Butler on April 12, 1982 to Frank and Beverly Parker Waltman of Chicora. Ryan was a 2000 graduate of Karns City Area High School where he enjoyed playing football. Ryan attended Slippery Rock University and earned a B.S. in Art. Ryan worked alongside his father in the long-time family business, Waltman Furniture Co. in Chicora and Kittanning. In his free time, he took SCUBA lessons and was an avid member of Three Rivers Marine Club. Ryan was passionate about fish…many, many fish, his moustache, and his banjo. Ryan was very musically talented and loved to play a tune on his banjo for anyone who would listen. Ryan was also an amazing artist, as a child he enjoyed creating elaborate characters through drawing. As he got older, his artistic skills expanded into pottery and painting.
