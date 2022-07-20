ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Next Hope Night Will Feature Cornhole Tournament

By Tyler Friel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gathering tomorrow night to help those recovering from substance abuse will include a competition. BC3’s next...

Jack N. Doerr

He was born December 22, 1942 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Ralph N. Doerr and the late Linnie A Fitzpatrick Doerr. Jack graduated from Butler High School in 1961. He was a Veteran, serving in the Army for two years and the Army Reserves for four years. Jack worked as a salesman for Marburger Dairy. He was Lutheran by faith. Jack loved to collect various items such as Santa Claus and Salt & Pepper shakers, and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, and vacationing at the beach.
BUTLER, PA
Butler Bikes & BBQ Returning For 2nd Year

Organizers are gearing up for a relatively new event that features plenty of motorcycles and spare ribs. Bikes & BBQ is a three day event that is making its return for the second straight year to Butler. The weekend kicks off with an invasion of bikes in downtown Butler Friday...
BUTLER, PA
Food Distributions Set For This Weekend

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution is also planned...
CHICORA, PA
Bicycle Rodeo Comes To Cranberry Twp.

An event that provides safety information to bicyclists of all ages will take place this weekend in Cranberry Township. This year’s “Bicycle Rodeo” is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cranberry Community Park. Cranberry Township Police and EMS are teaming up with...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Greensburg music studio strives for an inclusive, welcoming vibe

The Greensburg-based Practice Makes Perfect Music Studio offers an array of classes, from piano and strings, to reeds and brass, to voice and percussion — including the boomwhacker, a hollow plastic tube tuned to a specific musical pitch by its length. “The only thing we don’t have — and...
GREENSBURG, PA
Seven Fields Beer, Wine, And Music Festival Returns

It’s a weekend of beer, wine and food happening in the Seven Fields Borough. The fourth annual Beer, Wine, and Music Festival takes place at the Seven Fields Town Park this Saturday. The event features 16 different vendors that will sell wine, beer, spirits, and food. You can purchase...
SEVEN FIELDS, PA
Security Company to offer Free Pirates Tickets to Local First Responders

There’s still time for local first responders to enjoy a night at the ballpark courtesy of a security company. Guardian Protection is celebrating Police and Firefighters Appreciation Night by offering local police and firefighters up to four free tickets to the Pittsburgh Pirates game this Saturday (July 30th). Those...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Enjoy a Summer Sweet Treat at Happy Day Dessert Factory

Galen Moorer has always had a sweet tooth. “At eight years old, I started working and learning the ins and outs of Italian ice cream. I decided to do my own thing,” said Moorer. In March 2020, he launched Happy Day Dessert Factory, which serves homemade ice cream, frozen yogurt, and water ice, among other treats. “My grandma was really the inspiration for the name. She’s always singing the song “Oh Happy Day.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ryan F. Waltman

Ryan was born in Butler on April 12, 1982 to Frank and Beverly Parker Waltman of Chicora. Ryan was a 2000 graduate of Karns City Area High School where he enjoyed playing football. Ryan attended Slippery Rock University and earned a B.S. in Art. Ryan worked alongside his father in the long-time family business, Waltman Furniture Co. in Chicora and Kittanning. In his free time, he took SCUBA lessons and was an avid member of Three Rivers Marine Club. Ryan was passionate about fish…many, many fish, his moustache, and his banjo. Ryan was very musically talented and loved to play a tune on his banjo for anyone who would listen. Ryan was also an amazing artist, as a child he enjoyed creating elaborate characters through drawing. As he got older, his artistic skills expanded into pottery and painting.
CHICORA, PA
Bikers To Gather In Downtown; Ride Will Travel Through Main Street

Drivers in the City of Butler could see some delays this evening as motorcycles invade downtown. It’s the kickoff event for Butler Bikes and BBQ, as bikers will be gathering around 5 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church parking lot. The motorcyclists will then begin their kickoff ride through...
BUTLER, PA
Verona boutique takes fresh approach to fashion-related services

Verona may not be the first place you would think of when it comes to fashion, but a recent addition to the town’s business and artistic community has added a unique set of services in Found By Flourish. Located at 550 Jones St. and just off of Allegheny River...
VERONA, PA
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: July 22-24

It’s the weekend and it’s going to be a hot one with temperatures near or in the 90s. Here are some ways to spend it. Three days of music at 40 venues on the North Side — including near PNC Park — begins Friday and goes through Sunday. There will be close to 400 bands, and 20,000 people are expected to attend over the course of the weekend. There was no festival in 2020 because of the pandemic, and last year’s event was a scaled-down version.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sherry Isovitsch

Sherry Isovitsch, 79, of Butler, who passed away Sun., July 17, 2022, is now in the loving arms of her family whom she dearly missed. She was born in Butler on Jan. 29, 1943, to Joseph and Iva Bowser Isovitsch. She was employed for many years at the former Woolworth...
BUTLER, PA
Westmoreland happenings: Flea market, hot dog sale, reunions

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
GREENSBURG, PA
Diana L. Amos-Campbell

Diana L. Amos-Campbell, 68 of Butler, PA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born November 7, 1953 in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edwin C. Brady and Mary Lou (Martin) Brady. Diana was a graduate of Butler High School...
BUTLER, PA
Family and friends say goodbye to a local firefighter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A hero's salute today to a beloved Pittsburgh firefighter.Dozens made their way from Pittsburgh to Butler County for a final farewell to a fallen firefighter.Captain James Ellis spent 23 years as a firefighter and touched countless lives along the way.Family and friends said being a firefighter was all he had dreamed about since being a kid. You could tell the impact he'd made in his life by the number of pews that were filled.Ellis was a captain with Pittsburgh Fire Station 32 in Deutschtown on the North Side. But he grew up in Mars Borough, where he learned that being a firefighter was generational.He had covid-19 but ultimately died from pancreatitis. And as his loved ones carried his casket inside — you could see the hurt on all of their faces.Family and friends said Ellis was brave, dedicated, and always committed to helping others.Ellis was just 49 years old.He's being buried in the Adams Area Fire District - which is in his hometown of Mars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New travel stop opens in Brookville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Love’s Travel Stop opened its doors Thursday in Brookville, bringing 130 truck parking spots and 55 jobs to Jefferson County. The store is located off Interstate 80 using Exit 81 (1373 Route 28). It’s over 12,000 square feet. Now the seventh location in Pennsylvania, Greg Love, the co-CEO of […]
BROOKVILLE, PA
Holiday classic coming to downtown Pittsburgh later this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A twist on a holiday classic is set to premiere in downtown Pittsburgh later this year. "Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker" will grace the stage in October with toe-tapping jazz music. This time around, Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington are taking the A train from New York City to Pittsburgh, back to Strayhorn's roots and bringing something different for the holidays. "I heard it as a kid when it came out in 1960 because Billy came to be with us for Christmas and he brought this album. We said, 'Hey, this is pretty cool.' So all these years later now,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Carol M. Mineo

Carol M. Mineo, 79, of Portersville, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital. Carol was born January 26, 1943 in Butler, the daughter of the late Gerald and Violet (Webb) Fleeger. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family and family gatherings....
PORTERSVILLE, PA

