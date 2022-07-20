ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

BC3 Continuing With Nursing Informational Sessions

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents interested in learning more about Butler County Community College’s nursing program have another opportunity later this week. The next in a series of informational sessions...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programming

The Butler Area Public Library continues to present activities and programs for all ages during this upcoming week. It’s Boat Week for the Kids Summer Reading Challenge with Grab and Go Kits, Boat Storytimes, and a magic show Wednesday morning. On Monday, adults are invited to participate in a...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Food Distributions Set For This Weekend

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, dry goods, and other food will be distributed. Another distribution is also planned...
CHICORA, PA
butlerradio.com

Bicycle Rodeo Comes To Cranberry Twp.

An event that provides safety information to bicyclists of all ages will take place this weekend in Cranberry Township. This year’s “Bicycle Rodeo” is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cranberry Community Park. Cranberry Township Police and EMS are teaming up with...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Joan (Jo) R. Vogel

Joan (Jo) R. Vogel, 92 of Butler, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Concordia Nursing Home. Born on September 30, 1929, the daughter of Augustave and Jean Schraepfer. Jo retired from the Montgomery Ward Shoe Department after 28 years. She married Lawrence J Vogel on November 21, 1949 and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2005. Jo enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, playing piano, and drawing. She was also a former member of the Jolly Girls Bowling League. Jo was an avid animal lover including her dog, Mickey, and numerous outside cats. She is survived by four children, Lawrence (Twila) Vogel Jr., Charles (Georgia) Vogel, Elizabeth (Jarrett) Wright, and Jean (Jeffery) O’Donnell; and two brothers, Albert Schraepfer and Jack Schraepfer. Jo is also survived by ten grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sisters Delores Clark and Dorothy Chandler. Family and friends received on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 4-8 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Prayers will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Sons of Italy, 338 S. Main Street, Butler, Pa 16001 from 2-6PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, Pa 16201.
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Butler County, PA
Education
County
Butler County, PA
butlerradio.com

Sherry Isovitsch

Sherry Isovitsch, 79, of Butler, who passed away Sun., July 17, 2022, is now in the loving arms of her family whom she dearly missed. She was born in Butler on Jan. 29, 1943, to Joseph and Iva Bowser Isovitsch. She was employed for many years at the former Woolworth...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include rock lining on Fenelton Road in Donegal Township along with pipe replacement, which will be occurring on Center Drive in Oakland Township as well as Saxonburg Boulevard in Clinton Township. Patching will be taking...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Diana L. Amos-Campbell

Diana L. Amos-Campbell, 68 of Butler, PA, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born November 7, 1953 in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edwin C. Brady and Mary Lou (Martin) Brady. Diana was a graduate of Butler High School...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Carol M. Mineo

Carol M. Mineo, 79, of Portersville, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital. Carol was born January 26, 1943 in Butler, the daughter of the late Gerald and Violet (Webb) Fleeger. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved her family and family gatherings....
PORTERSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#College#5 To 7#Tuition Assistance#Rsvp
butlerradio.com

Frank R. Yurkovich

Frank R. Yurkovich, 68, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born in Butler on July 21, 1953 to the late Frank and Margaret (Lukon) Yurkovich. Frank graduated from Butler High School in 1971 and then went on to work for the post office for over 30 years. He retired as the Post Master of the Lyndora Post Office. Frank was a member of the Lyndora American Legion Post # 778 and St. Conrad’s Church. He loved to watch the Drum and Bugle Corps along with his niece’s and nephews’ events and sports. Frank was known to be very religious, giving, loyal, and hardworking. Frank looked forward to having dinner weekly with his special group of friends. He was loved and will be forever missed. Frank was the brother of George Yurkovich; brother in-law of William McElroy; uncle to Jennifer (David) Pelaia, Bill (Monica) McElroy, and Erica Yurkovich; and great uncle of Isabella, Kaitlyn, Liam, Malina, and Riley. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his sister Sylvia McElroy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 25, 2022 in All Saints Parish, St Conrad R.C. Church through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Suzan E. “Sue” Kennedy

Suzan E. “Sue” Kennedy of Butler, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her home. Born September 14, 1949, in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael Kochick and Francis (Miller) Kochick. Sue was a 1968 graduate of Carrick High School. Sue...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Security Company to offer Free Pirates Tickets to Local First Responders

There’s still time for local first responders to enjoy a night at the ballpark courtesy of a security company. Guardian Protection is celebrating Police and Firefighters Appreciation Night by offering local police and firefighters up to four free tickets to the Pittsburgh Pirates game this Saturday (July 30th). Those...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Kristin Baker

Kristin Baker, 47, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was born in Butler on June 12, 1975 to the late David and Barbara (Haussig) Baker. Kristin attended Butler High School and then went on to Butler Beauty School. She was employed as a hairdresser for a living. Kristin loved being a mother, joking, thrift shopping, especially collecting antique perfume bottles, and enjoyed singing. She was known to be witty and as the life of the party. She was loved and will be forever missed. Kristin was the mother of Brady Pickett; step-mother of Madison Pickett; sister of Stephanie Szymanski; aunt of Ivy and Nina; and niece of Claudia Ramondino and Mary Lou Jenkins. She is also survived by the father of her children, Beau Pickett and several cousins. Family and friends will be received from 1-3 PM on Sunday, July 24th in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Prayers will immediately follow in the funeral home, burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CORE at http://core.org.
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
butlerradio.com

Man Charged For Running In Underwear In Grove City

An Elk County man is facing charges as a result of an incident at a Mercer County park earlier this week. According to Grove City Police, officers were dispatched to Memorial Park on Tuesday for a report of a male running around in his underwear using obscenities and spinning gravel while driving his vehicle.
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Bikers To Gather In Downtown; Ride Will Travel Through Main Street

Drivers in the City of Butler could see some delays this evening as motorcycles invade downtown. It’s the kickoff event for Butler Bikes and BBQ, as bikers will be gathering around 5 p.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church parking lot. The motorcyclists will then begin their kickoff ride through...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

ESPN bringing College Game Day to Pittsburgh for the Backyard Brawl

For the first time in two decades, ESPN’s “College Game Day” is coming to Pittsburgh for the return of the “Backyard Brawl” between the Panthers and the West Virginia Mountaineers September 1st. The last time the popular ESPN college football kick-off show came to Pittsburgh was when the Panthers hosted Notre Dame September 3rd, 2005.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Riverhounds Defeat Athletic

The visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds defeated the Hartford Athletic on Saturday night, the final 2-1. Scoring goals for Pittsburgh were Russell Cicerone and Shane Wiedt, who scored during stoppage time in the second half. The Riverhounds will return to action this coming Saturday (July 30th) when they host FC Tulsa at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured After Chain Reaction Crash On Route 8

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a serious multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Butler Township. The four vehicle accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 South and McCalmont Road. Butler Township Police say 38-year-old Amanda Beck of Butler was speeding while approaching...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

California Pair Charged With Stealing Wallet And Buying Gift Cards

Two people are facing dozens of felony charges after they allegedly stole a person’s wallet and bought thousands of dollars worth of gift cards. Our news partners at WPXI report that 19-year-old Yury Gomez-Martinez and 21-year-old Brayan Sanz-Saavedra, both of California, stole a wallet from a woman who was shopping at the TJ Maxx in Cranberry.
CALIFORNIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy