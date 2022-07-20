BC3 Continuing With Nursing Informational Sessions

Frank R. Yurkovich, 68, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He was born in Butler on July 21, 1953 to the late Frank and Margaret (Lukon) Yurkovich. Frank graduated from Butler High School in 1971 and then went on to work for the post office for over 30 years. He retired as the Post Master of the Lyndora Post Office. Frank was a member of the Lyndora American Legion Post # 778 and St. Conrad’s Church. He loved to watch the Drum and Bugle Corps along with his niece’s and nephews’ events and sports. Frank was known to be very religious, giving, loyal, and hardworking. Frank looked forward to having dinner weekly with his special group of friends. He was loved and will be forever missed. Frank was the brother of George Yurkovich; brother in-law of William McElroy; uncle to Jennifer (David) Pelaia, Bill (Monica) McElroy, and Erica Yurkovich; and great uncle of Isabella, Kaitlyn, Liam, Malina, and Riley. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his sister Sylvia McElroy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, July 25, 2022 in All Saints Parish, St Conrad R.C. Church through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

