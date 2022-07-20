BC3 Continuing With Nursing Informational Sessions

Joan (Jo) R. Vogel, 92 of Butler, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Concordia Nursing Home. Born on September 30, 1929, the daughter of Augustave and Jean Schraepfer. Jo retired from the Montgomery Ward Shoe Department after 28 years. She married Lawrence J Vogel on November 21, 1949 and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2005. Jo enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, playing piano, and drawing. She was also a former member of the Jolly Girls Bowling League. Jo was an avid animal lover including her dog, Mickey, and numerous outside cats. She is survived by four children, Lawrence (Twila) Vogel Jr., Charles (Georgia) Vogel, Elizabeth (Jarrett) Wright, and Jean (Jeffery) O’Donnell; and two brothers, Albert Schraepfer and Jack Schraepfer. Jo is also survived by ten grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sisters Delores Clark and Dorothy Chandler. Family and friends received on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 4-8 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Prayers will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Sons of Italy, 338 S. Main Street, Butler, Pa 16001 from 2-6PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, Pa 16201.
