Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls driver exam station asking walk-in’s to come during certain hours this week

By Julia Kaye
kelo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Walk-in customers having been slowing things down a bit...

kelo.com

kelo.com

Friday afternoon fire in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday afternoon fire has struck a Sioux Falls home. At about 2:00 pm a fire was reported in the 200 block of South Grange Avenue. Flames were seen coming from a room in the structure. The first arriving fire companies confirmed fire was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Badlands hiker dies; Hutterite co-op accused; city budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken says the main priority of his 2023 budget proposal is meeting the needs of the growing community. He says Sioux Falls saw seven-thousand people move to the city last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

If you like classic cars, you might want to head to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Downtown Sioux Falls has been taken over by the 5th Annual Nyberg’s ACE Hot Classics Night Car Show. The free event features hundreds of classic vehicles, as well as food truck and beverage vendors. The event takes place until 10 p.m. on First Avenue between 11th & 14th Street. Parking is available for non-show cars at the city parking ramp at 11th Street and 1st Avenue. The Grass Roots is the headliner band this evening.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Early morning house fire in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the west side of the city Saturday morning. The call came in just before 4 a.m. to West Pine Meadows Place. There were initial reports of multiple people inside the home at the time...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Good Samaritan Society residents take trip to quarry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Good Samaritan Society residents took a plunge hundreds of feet below the interstate Friday. They got a tour of the Knife River quarry. Residents were in for a bumpy ride as they made their way into the quarry in Sioux Falls. They ended up...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls couple weds during Fridays on the Plaza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Love was in the air this Friday on the 12th Street Plaza. Whitney and Scott Jibben tied the knot Friday afternoon during Fridays on the Plaza. The couple exchanged vows in front of a large crowd that included friends, family and people who...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls playground moves to a new home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s tear-down day at Dakotabilities in Sioux Falls as crews remove one of the playgrounds. “A number of days we’ve been working on it this week,” Jennifer Hoesing said. “A generous crew of volunteers was out from Citibank earlier this week. The team has been working the last couple of days to de-install the equipment.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux Falls has the second lowest debt per person in the Upper Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls debt per capita, or per person, is only $1400. Compared to 9 other Upper Midwest cities of similar size, that’s second lowest. Rapid City is 4th highest, at $3,099 per person and Des Moines, Iowa has the highest debt per person at $4, 487. All that data comes from the City of Sioux Falls financial office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN 99.1

What Is Sioux Falls Still Missing?

Sioux Falls is known for being populated with an over-abundance of friendly people and a great quality of life for its residents. The city has exceeded the 200,000 population mark and continues to grow and grow every single year. More and more businesses are either opening or relocating to South...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at the future of the Sioux Falls riverfront

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a look at the future of the downtown Sioux Falls riverfront, in the form of a new rendering of the anticipated Greenway project. This rendering was produced for the city by Confluence, a landscape architecture firm with offices in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: July 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is an opportunity to come together to raise funds for treatments and a cure for ALS, as well as for important programs that serve the ALS community. The walks are taking place in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Check-in for the Sioux Falls event is at 8:30 a.m. at Sertoma Park. The walk starts at 10 a.m. In Rapid City, check-in is at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time at Storybook Island, with the walk to follow at 10 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A recap of Thursday’s rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the rain that fell last night in eastern KELOLAND was welcome, it certainly wasn’t widespread enough to reverse the drying trend we are experiencing. We are hopeful the rain outlook next week looks a bit better. The heaviest rain amounts fell in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

American Legion prepares for first rummage sale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event for a good cause taking place next week. The American Legion in Sioux Falls will be hosting their first annual rummage sale. It’s all in an effort to raise money in support of local veterans and youth programs, something organizers say the community has been great about so far.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

