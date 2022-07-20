ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia State Live

Alcohol at Mississippi public pool? Idea making waves between elected leaders, recreation board

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLGjU_0gm29Nah00

Supervisors in Adams County and leaders of the local recreation board are at loggerheads about the introduction of alcohol at the public pool during private events.

Despite serious reservations from the Natchez Board of Aldermen and the Adams County Board of Supervisors, the Natchez Community Pool will continue to allow those who rent it for parties to serve alcohol.

That’s what the president of the pool’s board of directors told supervisors at their meeting on Monday morning.

Jimmy Ware, pool board president, said at its last meeting, the pool’s governing board voted unanimously to continue to allow those who rent the pool facility to serve alcohol.

Ware said about two years ago, the then-recreation board voted to allow alcohol at private parties at the pool. However, Ware cannot produce the minutes of the meeting in which alcohol was approved. He said the board revisited the issue after the county supervisors asked them to, and they voted again to allow alcohol at private parties.

He said if alcohol is served, two Adams County Sheriff’s deputies and a lifeguard must be on duty. Also, the renter must have $1 million in liability policy, Ware said.

Ware claimed because alcohol is allowed at events like rodeos and the convention center and the community center, alcohol should be allowed at the community pool.

District 4 Supervisor Ricky Gray strongly objected.

“That isn’t going to work,” Gray said. He said the difference between alcohol served at the places Ware mentioned and the community pool is swimming.

“I have been swimming all my life and around swimming all my life. Swimming and drinking do not mix. Driving and drinking do not mix. And I don’t care how many millions of dollars in insurance these people have, at the end of the day, liability falls on the city and the county… I just can’t accept it. I just can’t accept anyone swimming in a government pool with alcohol in (his or her) system. If that’s the case, we need to make some changes.”

Supervisors President Wes Middleton asked Ware who employed the lifeguards who worked at the private pool events. Ware said those lifeguards are employees of the county.

“So that liability still falls back on the city and county,” Middleton said.

Supervisors asked County Attorney Scott Slover to check into the county’s liability with the issue and to check with the county’s insurance carrier for its opinion.

Comments / 3

Related
Natchez Democrat

MOBILE DELIGHTS: ‘Sparkle Bar’ on wheels treats guests like royalty

NATCHEZ — The Sugar and Spice Sparkle Bar on Wheels is meant to delight little girls. Zadier Thomas, the owner and founder, with help from Natchez High School student Harmonie Washington, hosts workshops and parties for elementary and junior-high school aged girls in the converted bus. Thomas said the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

VIDEO: Former Natchez General Hospital being demolished

NATCHEZ — Workers and trucks are currently outside the old Natchez General Hospital at 601 W. Oak Street, tearing down its walls. In the above video, a CAT excavator is seen picking up debris from a missing wall on the left side of the building on Wednesday morning. The...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez-Adams School District adopts budget for 2022-23 fiscal year

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez-Adams School District (NASD) adopted its 2022-2023 fiscal year budget without any tax increases. The Natchez Democrat reported the school district has an estimated revenue of about $79.2 million and expenses of about $92 million, which leaves a $11.7 million deficit. NASD’s Interim Business and Finance Manager Tim Byrd said […]
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Mississippi#Lifeguards#Adams County Sheriff
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man driving ATV along US highway badly injured when struck by oncoming vehicle

A Mississippi man was badly injured when the ATV he was riding along a US highway was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The Woodville Republican reports that Vonterius Thompson, 27, of Woodville was traveling north on the southbound side of U.S. 61 when he was struck by a 2009 Honda Accord traveling south. The Accord was driven by Deborah Lee, 60, of Vidalia, Louisiana.
WOODVILLE, MS
NBC News

Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘We’re dealing with a wall of lies and a code of silence.’ Police searching for clues in 10-day-old homicide investigation.

Police say they have few clues as the investigation of the shooting death of a 20-year-old Mississippi man continues. Jerrivonte Harris was found unresponsive on the floor of a residence at 414 Old Wesson Road on Tuesday, July 12, when officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office as the result of a gunshot wound.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested in Adams County ATV theft cases

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested in connection to a string of ATV thefts that recently happened around Adams and Franklin counties. Adams County deputies charged both Kamron Singleton, 18, and Kevin “KJ” Shelton Jr., 21, with four counts of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a crime. Javari Blanton, 16, was […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 charged, 1 wanted for Manhattan Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after a fatal shooting at Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road. Investigators said the suspects, 27-year-old Markavius Coleman, 32-year-old Alexander Watson and an unidentified third person, drove from Bolton in a black Ford Escape to the apartment complex. Police said […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested after shooting on Pearl River Avenue in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested two suspects after a shooting that happened on Friday, May 6. Police said they responded to shots being fired into a occupied home in the 600 block of Pearl River Avenue. During the investigation, 17-year-old RaKendrick D. Stephens was identified as the suspect.
MCCOMB, MS
Magnolia State Live

Full military honors offered as soldier finally laid to rest. Mississippi veteran had been missing after attack on Pearl Harbor.

More than 40 Patriot Guard Riders lined the walkway leading to the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in this small, rural community of Gloster on Saturday, July 9. With the motorcycle contingent were representatives of the Sons of the American Revolution, and a Naval contingent in dress whites. Inside the packed church were family, dignitaries and patriots.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officer involved in shooting after responding to suicide call early Monday morning

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 1 a.m. Monday in Adams County. Officials with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently on the scene assessing the incident and gathering evidence, according to a Monday morning MBI press release. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said his...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Early morning wreck takes the life of Vicksburg man

A Vicksburg man was killed in a wreck early Sunday morning on Highway 18. On Sunday at approximately 4:25 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 18 just west of Hermanville in Claiborne County. A 2017 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Justin R. Selvy of...
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
90K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy