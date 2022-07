Delray Beach Man Charged With Prostitution, Jailed

TRACY JEDLICKI WILL THEN FACE THREE YEARS OF SUPERVISED RELEASED…. JUDGE: SHE MUST STOP USING CREDIT CARDS IMMEDIATELY. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Fraudster Tracy Jedlicki, who pleaded guilty to her role in running an international boiler room scam that stole money from victims worldwide, will spend nearly three years in prison and then another three years under supervised released. Her home, in the gated community of Seven Bridges, is in the process of being confiscated by the United States Department of Justice. A federal judge also ordered to her to pay $3,244,592 in restitution.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO