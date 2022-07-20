ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk's Neuralink Loses Yet Another Co-Founder: What You Should Know

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 4 days ago
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk founded Neuralink on saw the exit of yet another co-founder on Tuesday

What Happened: Paul Merolla leaving Neuralink means that out of the original eight people that helped found the company only two now remain with the firm, reported Reuters.

The two remaining founding members are Musk and implant engineer Dongjin Seo, who was listed in January as the company’s chief executive, according to a research filing seen by Reuters.

Why It Matters: No reason for the departure of Merolla could be ascertained by Reuters, whose queries to the company’s representatives, Musk and Merolla went unanswered.

Before joining Neuralink in 2016, Merolla was a research scientist at International Business Machines Corporation IBM, according to his LinkedIn Profile.

Merolla said on LinkedIn that he has been a lead designer on over 10 neuromorphic chips and his main expertise is “designing low-power neural hardware.”

Musk had said in 2019 that Neuralink was aiming to receive regulatory approval for trials of implant chips in humans by the end of 2020, but such approval has not yet been received, according to Reuters.

Photo by T. Schneider on Shutterstock

