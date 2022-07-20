Russia Says Peace Will Be 'On Our Terms' As Vladimir Putin Claims Ukraine Failed To Fulfill Peace Deal Terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kremlin had not seen any desire from Ukraine to fulfill the terms of the preliminary peace deal from March.

What Happened: Kyiv had not stuck to the terms of a preliminary peace deal, which could have been "practically achieved" in March, Putin said while speaking to the reporters in televised comments after his visit to Iran, Reuters reported.

He further added that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were offering to mediate between Kremlin and Ukraine, the country he invaded on Feb. 24.

"The final result of course... depends on the willingness of the contracting parties to implement the agreements that were reached. Today we see the powers in Kyiv have no such desire," he added.

The comments came after Ukraine and Russian authorities met in March, with both sides making proposals — without a breakthrough.

Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy head of its security council, said, "Russia will achieve all its goals. There will be peace — on our terms."

Meanwhile, Putin was able to secure praises from the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, for the invasion of Ukraine during the trilateral meeting with Turkey and Iran in Tehran.

"War is a harsh and difficult issue, and Iran is not at all pleased that ordinary people suffer from it, but in the case of Ukraine, if you had not taken the initiative, the other side would have caused the war with its own initiative," Khamenei told Putin.

