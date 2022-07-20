Cal-Maine Foods Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Krispy Kreme DNUT. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3.5 per share. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO