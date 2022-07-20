ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal-Maine Foods Q4 Earnings Top Estimates

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gRbGL_0gm28ptu00
  • Cal-Maine Foods Inc CALM reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 69.5% year-on-year, to $592.96 million, beating the consensus of $576.06 million.
  • Total dozens sold for the fourth quarter increased 6.3% Y/Y to 272 million, backed by higher demand for specialty eggs.
  • Gross profit jumped over five-fold to $195 million. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a 6.6% hike Y/Y.
  • Feed cost per dozen eggs amounted to $0.641 in the quarter, up 24% Y/Y.
  • Farm production costs per dozen produced were up 17.7% Y/Y, primarily due to higher feed costs.
  • The operating margin for the quarter was 24.5%, with an operating income of $145.7 million.
  • EPS of $2.25 beat the analyst consensus of $1.84.
  • The fresh shell egg producer held $174.5 million in cash and equivalents as of May 28, 2022.
  • The company declared a Q4 dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on August 16, 2022, to holders of record on August 1, 2022.
  • "Record quarterly revenue performance was driven by significantly higher average selling prices and record quarterly specialty shell egg sales, supported by solid demand compared with the prior-year quarter," said chairman and CEO Dolph Baker.
  • Outlook: For FY23, the company expects continued corn and soybean pricing pressures and further market volatility to affect feed costs.
  • Price Action: CALM shares closed lower by 1.69% at $52.33 on Tuesday.

