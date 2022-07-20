ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another top executive leaves Panthers leadership, report says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Chief Operating Officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment -- the ownership group for the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC -- has resigned from the organization, according to reports.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that COO Mark Hart’s resignation went into effect the day prior.

Hart was hired in 2018 away from the Pittsburgh Steelers to serve as the Panthers’ vice president of development.

The departure is the latest in a string of leadership turnover at the group owned by billionaire David Tepper. TSE CEO Nick Kelly stepped down in May after just a few months on the job. Former TSE President Tom Glick left his position prior to Kelly.

According to reporting from the Observer, Hart had a prominent voice around the Panther’s failed construction of a practice facility in Rock Hill. Hart toured the site in August of 2021 and was alongside Tepper when he met the family who ultimately sold TSE the land for the site, the Observer said.

Hart also had a role in the switch from a natural grass field to artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium, according to the Observer. A decision that was made in large part because of the additional soccer games and events at the stadium.

(WATCH BELOW: General contractor for failed Panthers facility says Tepper, Panthers should be liable)

©2022 Cox Media Group

