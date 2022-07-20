Highland Park mayor urges Congress to ban assault weapons: 'How do we call this freedom?'

July 20 (UPI) -- The mayor of Highland Park, Ill., where seven people were killed during a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade, testified in Congress on Wednesday and urged lawmakers to pass a national ban on military-style firearms.

Mayor Nancy Rotering and a panel of experts appeared before the Senate judiciary committee for a hearing titled, "Protecting Our Communities from Mass Shootings."

The committee said before the hearing that some type of action is needed to get control of military-style weapons that can kill numerous people in just a few seconds.

Since the July 4 shooting, Rotering has been calling on President Joe Biden and Congress for an assault weapons ban similar to one enacted under former President Bill Clinton. That law lasted for a decade before Republicans in Congress declined to extend it.

"Less than a minute was all it took for a person with an assault weapon to shoot 83 rounds into the crowd changing so many lives," Rotering said at Wednesday's hearing.

"Congress must take action. You must federally ban assault weapons.

"How do we call this freedom? Other advanced nations live free of gun violence."

Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in his opening remarks that he's furious that a Fourth of July parade could "turn into a killing field in the United States of America."

"I hear you, I see you," he told advocates and those affected by gun violence. "I stand with you in this fight that goes beyond thoughts and prayers.

"It's disgraceful that we have done so little."

The other witnesses at Wednesday's hearing were Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Kyleanne Hunter, a senior political scientist for the RAND Corp.; Joseph Blancher, a professor of law at Duke University; Philip Smith, founder and president of the National African American Gun Association; and Russell Bentley, co-founder and senior analyst at Safe Havens International.

At the hearing, Duckworth called for a renewed ban and said gun manufacturers are "making a profit on dead babies."

"We don't have to live this way," she said. "We can have an armed citizenry without having weapons of war."

The hearing came after three particularly bloody mass shootings in the United States -- the first at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., and then an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and most recently the attack at the July 4 parade.

Last month, Congress and Biden enacted the first new gun control legislation in decades. Some Republicans supported the bill, but others in the party say that an assault weapons ban isn't the answer.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said such a ban would be "ineffective and not consistent with the right to self-defense." He also said he's concerned about restrictive gun laws "infringing on the right to self-defense."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, however, said that doing nothing would dishonor victims of gun violence.

"I believe that the 2nd amendment and good public policy are not mutually exclusive," he said.

Protesters participate in a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence at City Hall in Los Angeles on June 11. The protest followed the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers and a racially motivated attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., that killed 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

In the Highland Park attack, Robert Crimo, 21, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and is accused of firing more than 70 rounds into the parade crowd with a high-powered weapon, which he bought legally in Illinois.

The new bipartisan Safer Communities Act provides millions of dollars for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs, as well as incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

The new law also alters the process when someone between the ages of 18 and 21 buys a firearm, closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole" and encourages states to create or enhance red-flag laws.

Rotering said the bill was "a great first step," but said "there needs to be more."

Last week, families and survivors impacted by mass shootings took part in a march to the U.S. Capitol in Washington -- organized by survivors of the Highland Park shooting -- to demand a federal assault weapons ban.

"I was tired of feeling helpless and trapped as an American citizen raising kids who aren't safe in schools, at concerts, at parades," organizer Kitty Brandtner said at the march.

"I just wanted to stand together and scream at the top of our lungs and beg for real change."

March Fourth rally to ban assault weapons