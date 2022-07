UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Singing) Five little ducks went swimming one day, over the hill and far away. MARTIN: No shade because it turns out that the instinct to talk to babies a certain way or sing to babies a certain way is just about universal. That's according to new research published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour. Researchers collected the voices of 410 people from 21 societies around the world both singing and talking, and they found striking similarities in the way people talk to babies.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO