New York City Firefighters Rescue Dog Thrown Off Harlem River Bridge

NEW YORK - A robbery in the Bronx was caught on camera earlier this month.It happened around 12:30 p.m. on July 12 at the corner of Nelson Avenue and West 164th Street in the Highbridge section.Video shows a man looking at his phone while sitting on the sidewalk when suddenly two individuals on a motorcycle pull up next to him.The passenger pulls out a firearm and points it at the man, then gets off the bike and grabs the man's phone out of his hand. Police say the passenger also demanded the man's wallet, which the victim is seen handing over.The suspect then gets back on the motorcycle and takes off.Police say the victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BRONX, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO