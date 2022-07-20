ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Firefighters Rescue Dog Thrown Off Harlem River Bridge

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – Firefighters aboard Marine 4 patrolling in the Harlem River rescued a dog that was thrown off a nearby bridge. According to police, when police arrived, the dog was in distress and...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1010WINS

Woman, 60, found dead on side of Queens highway

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The body of a 60-year-old woman was found on the side of a Queens highway early Friday. According to police, it happened just after 3 a.m. on the eastbound Belt Parkway at 150th Street in South Ozone Park. Police found the woman lying against...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2 killed just blocks apart in less than an hour in Harlem

NEW YORK - Two men were killed in less than an hour overnight in Harlem in what police are saying are unrelated incidents. In the first incident, NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man stabbed in front of a home located at West 130th Street at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Motorcycle passenger robs man in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A robbery in the Bronx was caught on camera earlier this month.It happened around 12:30 p.m. on July 12 at the corner of Nelson Avenue and West 164th Street in the Highbridge section.Video shows a man looking at his phone while sitting on the sidewalk when suddenly two individuals on a motorcycle pull up next to him.The passenger pulls out a firearm and points it at the man, then gets off the bike and grabs the man's phone out of his hand. Police say the passenger also demanded the man's wallet, which the victim is seen handing over.The suspect then gets back on the motorcycle and takes off.Police say the victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Daily News

Driver plows into NYPD traffic agent who ticketed pal’s van in Brooklyn

An NYPD traffic enforcement agent was mowed down Friday by an irate motorist whose friend had just been given a ticket in Brooklyn, police said. The agent,25, was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center with various body trauma injuries and is expected to recover. Police said the agent was issuing a summons to the driver of a Ford van around 11:30 a.m. on Glenwood Road near Nostrand Ave. in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan subway death: Man falls on third rail at Midtown stop

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man died after falling onto the electrified third rail at Midtown’s 42nd Street – Port Authority Bus Terminal subway station early Thursday, authorities said. The man, who was not immediately identified, fell from the A/C/E platform onto the southbound tracks around 7:10...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Fdny
NBC New York

Two Dead, Found Blocks and Minutes Apart in NYC Overnight Violence

Two people are dead — one in a shooting, the other a stabbing — in fatal assaults that occurred approximately 20 minutes from each other and a handful of blocks apart in Manhattan overnight, according to the NYPD. Authorities said 35-year-old James Johnson was gunned down in front...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Riders stage protest at eliminated Bronx bus stop

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Waiting for the bus is a part of life in New York City, but one community has had enough.  MTA planners are in the process of reviewing, evaluating and redesigning bus routes borough by borough.  Changes to 13 routes in the Bronx took effect at the end of June.  Some […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Neighbors in Sheepshead Bay form Asian Community Watch group

NEW YORK -  Residents in Sheepshead Bay are taking safety into their own hands by forming an Asian Community Watch group. Focusing their patrols on the neighborhoods of Sheepshead Bay and Homecrest, the group will consist of volunteers who aim to deter crimes by calling police if they see anything suspicious. "Being a watch person can help lower the crime rate, to give them a warning, to tell them to stop," said Bernard Chow, who's on the board of the group. Asian Community Watch was formed and announced by Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, of Brooklyn's 48th Council District, who says it came after residents...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

105K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy