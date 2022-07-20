New York City Firefighters Rescue Dog Thrown Off Harlem River Bridge

NEW YORK - Residents in Sheepshead Bay are taking safety into their own hands by forming an Asian Community Watch group. Focusing their patrols on the neighborhoods of Sheepshead Bay and Homecrest, the group will consist of volunteers who aim to deter crimes by calling police if they see anything suspicious. "Being a watch person can help lower the crime rate, to give them a warning, to tell them to stop," said Bernard Chow, who's on the board of the group. Asian Community Watch was formed and announced by Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, of Brooklyn's 48th Council District, who says it came after residents...
