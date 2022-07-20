ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Burnie, MD

Glen Burnie 7-Eleven Held up at Gunpoint Sunday Night

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Glen Burnie are searching for a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Source of the Spring

Suspect Sought in Homicide at Advance Auto Parts

Takoma Park Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a shooting at Advance Auto Parts last Saturday that is now being investigated as a homicide. Police are seeking security camera footage that may help investigators identify a suspect. “The victim Nurhusen Hamid was working as...
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Shore News Network

Greenbelt City Police Arrest Marijuana Dealer

GREENBELT, MD – Police in Greenbelt have arrested a suspected marijuana dealer during a routine traffic stop near Greenbelt Road and Cherrywood Lane. Randall Harris was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana during a traffic stop after officers searched the vehicle and seized a large quantity of marijuana and paraphernalia indicative of distribution.
GREENBELT, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven
Daily Voice

Man Tased After Destroying Property In Bryans Road Shop, Punching Arresting Officer: Sheriff

A wanted man was released on $100 bond after destroying items in a Maryland tobacco store and punching an arresting police officer in the face, officials said. Ottoy Bradley Lawson, 30, of Davis, Oklahoma, who was wanted in Charles County for failing to appear in court on criminal charges, was arrested after refusing to comply with members of the sheriff’s office, the agency announced on Thursday, July 21.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Man Found Dead, Slumped Over Sitting on Curb, Shot

BALTIMORE, MD – Police were called on the report of a man slumped over sitting on a curb in the area of 3400 7th Street this morning at around 1:47 am. “Upon arrival, the officers located an unidentified male who was sitting on the curb, slumped over. The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Baltimore Police Department reported. “Baltimore City medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. Medics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Cash reward offered for tips after Pizza Delivery Driver assaulted, robbed in Waldorf

On July 16 at 11:17 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Grebe Place in Waldorf for the report of a robbery. A preliminary investigation revealed a pizza delivery driver responded to an address to deliver food. The occupants exited the house and indicated they did not place an order. As the driver got back into his car, he was approached by a group of juveniles who offered to buy the food and asked if the driver had changed.
WALDORF, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Suspect Arrested for Double Shooting in Frederick

FREDERICK, MD (POLICE BLOTTER) – The Frederick Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect in the double shooting of two victims earlier this month. At approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 Block of Heather Ridge Drive that left two adult males injured.
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News Network

Suitland Man Shot and Killed Wednesday Morning

SUITLAND, MD – 34-year-old Tremayne Crawford was shot dead in District Heights on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 10:00 am, patrol officers were called to the 3300 block of Walters Lane for a report of a shooting. “Once on scene, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot...
SUITLAND, MD
Wbaltv.com

3 teenagers among as many as 6 shot overnight in Baltimore

Three teenagers were among as many as six people shot overnight in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 11:15 p.m. Friday to a hospital, where a 29-year-old man went for a gunshot wound to his thigh. Police said he was walking in the area of York Road at East 39th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Maryland Police Seeking Suspect in Fatal Hit and Run Work Zone Crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD – Do you recognize this vehicle? If so, please contact the Maryland State Police, there could be a $10,000 reward involved. At about 4:19 a.m. on June 19, troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to eastbound Interstate 70 west of Maryland Route 66 for a report of a pedestrian who was struck while working in a construction zone. According to a preliminary investigation, a road crew was backing up in the left lane of eastbound I-70 and removing construction barrels from a previous roadway project.
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

105K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy