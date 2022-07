Police Chief Kraig Townsend reported that 5 catalytic converters were stolen off of cars and trucks in Galva last week. He said they use cordless sawzalls and seem to target SUV’s and trucks because they are easier to get under. He noted that the converter on foreign cars seems to bring more money. Four of the cars were customer cars at a local service establishment and one was parked around the Galva downtown square.

GALVA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO