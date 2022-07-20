ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Travellers ‘anxious’ and ‘worried’ as rail services cancelled due to heatwave

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxOl3_0gm2675b00

Travellers have been left “worried” and “anxious” after dozens of train services were cancelled due to the extreme heat.

Those trying to travel by rail faced chaos at stations on Wednesday morning after temperatures hit 40C on Tuesday, a new UK record, causing damage to overhead wires, tracks and signalling systems.

All lines between Lancaster and Carlisle and lines in the Birmingham New Street area are not expected to reopen until Wednesday afternoon due to severe damage to overhead cables.

Many trains between London Euston and Scotland were cancelled, while no trains were running north of Birmingham to Wolverhampton.

It's massive, massive anxiety

Lee Ball was trying to travel with his wife, Libby, and 10-year-old daughter, Amelie, from their home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, to London Euston as part of a journey to Brussels for an Ed Sheeran concert.

The 46-year-old said their train from Droitwich to Birmingham New Street was cancelled with less than 30 minutes’ notice so they drove to Birmingham International, where they have been left waiting for hours.

He said: “I’ve been up since 4.30am, anxious, trying to get an answer from anywhere we can. I was monitoring trains this morning from Birmingham New Street to London Euston and one was literally cancelled with five minutes’ notice.”

He added that communication from the train companies has been “appalling”.

“It’s massive, massive anxiety,” he said. “Not being able to sleep, 4am this morning, fretting, seeing if there had been any updates.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlLVd_0gm2675b00
Extreme temperatures have damaged parts of the rail infrastructure. (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Nicole Dixon, 26, has missed her uncle’s funeral in Carlisle after any available trains from Euston were cancelled.

“I’m incredibly annoyed, frustrated and a bit exhausted,” the private PA said.

“I was told that there was an unlikely chance of getting a train out (yesterday) but that (today) they would 100% be running. I explained to (staff) that I needed to be home for a funeral in the morning.

“I’ve felt really annoyed this morning as I was assured I’d be able to make it to the funeral.”

Ms Dixon added that she hopes to make the wake, but will have missed the service.

Laura Horn, a lecturer at Roskilde University in Denmark, was travelling from Copenhagen to a conference in Limerick in western Ireland but was left stuck at London Euston.

She said: “Station hall packed with people staring at the display, so many cancelled connections. Lots of worried and tired faces; I thought it was striking that so many seemed worried rather than annoyed.

“I think people are finally realising that, with the climate emergency we’re in, we’ll see much more of this in the next years. Staff at the station were really helpful and friendly.”

Alex Davies, a charity worker from Crewe, said he was “physically and mentally exhausted” from trying to organise his journey home from Portsmouth via London Euston.

Through extra taxis, meals and hotels I’m at around £250 loss and still don’t have a guarantee that I’ll be home today

The 28-year-old said: “I’m autistic and need a lot of help from my wife, but she couldn’t get the time off work to travel with me so the whole saga has been extremely difficult for me. I need to know plans in advance, struggle to adapt to changes, struggle with communication etc.”

Mr Davies was meant to travel on Tuesday evening but held off in the hope that the disruption would have subsided by Wednesday.

He added: “Through extra taxis, meals and hotels I’m at around £250 loss and still don’t have a guarantee that I’ll be home today. Still very anxious and tired as, until I can get to Euston, there is not really any support.”

National Rail has told customers to check before setting off on their journeys and to only travel if absolutely necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsROa_0gm2675b00
Passengers waiting at King’s Cross station in London (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

It said on its website: “A huge amount of work has been completed overnight to fix problems with the track and overhead wires caused by the heat yesterday.

“Network Rail teams are continuing to work tirelessly to make the repairs so we can get services back up and running for passengers but there is still disruption to services throughout the day. So, for anyone travelling today, please take time to check before you travel.”

More than two dozen services departing from London King’s Cross and Euston were cancelled or delayed.

The East Coast Main Line, the main rail artery connecting London and Edinburgh via Peterborough, Doncaster, York, Darlington, Durham and Newcastle, was damaged on Tuesday after a fire spread on to the track near Sandy in Bedfordshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWLiB_0gm2675b00
Departure boards at King’s Cross station in London (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

The route between London King’s Cross and Peterborough was closed until the early afternoon, with a reduced service running later in the day.

Avanti West Coast said services from London Euston were cancelled due to ongoing repair work following damage caused by fires in the Hatch End area of north-west London on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: “Train services are severely disrupted across our network as a result of damage to the overhead wires at multiple locations due to yesterday’s extreme heat. Network Rail is still at the sites carrying out repairs.

“Customers should make sure they check their journey before leaving for the station, and train tickets for yesterday and today will be valid for travel tomorrow. We’re sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.”

Network Rail said passenger numbers on Tuesday were around 40% lower than the same day last week.

Overhead electric wires were down in Rugby, Birmingham and Carlisle, leading to a number of trains being trapped and emergency evacuations of passengers.

Network Rail Wales apologised for having to close the Cambrian Line between Dovey Junction and Aberystwyth “due to extreme heat”.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Travellers warned of worse delays on Saturday amid six-hour queues for Dover

Saturday is expected to be even busier for those hoping to begin their summer getaway after holidaymakers and lorry drivers faced gridlocked roads around Dover. Bumper-to-bumper traffic, in six-hour queues, made its way towards the Port of Dover on Friday – one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer.
TRAVEL
newschain

Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Folkestone becomes new ‘hotspot of holiday hell’ as disruption at Dover clears

Disruption at the Port of Dover has cleared with traffic said to be “flowing normally” but travellers are now facing lengthy delays at Folkestone and the Eurotunnel. The AA branded Folkestone the new “hotspot of holiday hell”, after two days of disruption at Dover saw thousands stuck in traffic jams as they awaited the beginning of their summer getaway.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Dixon
Person
Ed Sheeran
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
newschain

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
POLITICS
newschain

No immediate plans for Inspiral after Newmarket reverse

Connections of Coronation Stakes winner Inspiral will look to an autumn campaign after choosing to bypass the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood. Last season’s May Hill and Fillies’ Mile winner made a belated three-year-old debut, providing father and son training partnership John and Thady Gosden the highlight of an otherwise disappointing Royal Ascot, powering to a second Group One success in the Coronation.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Traveler
newschain

Biden feeling ‘much better’ but Covid symptoms persist

US President Joe Biden is feeling “much, much better” after testing positive for coronavirus, the White House said, confirming the 79-year-old is infected with a highly contagious variant spreading throughout the country. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House Covid-19 response co-ordinator, told Face The Nation on CBS on...
POTUS
newschain

US climate envoy John Kerry sends warning to UK’s next prime minister

US climate envoy John Kerry has issued a warning to the next prime minister that the commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 cannot be compromised. While both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson, are committed to the net-zero target some Government climate policies came in for questioning among the Tory contenders in the early stages of the contest.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
newschain

Westover set for deserved break after recent exertions

Irish Derby champion Westover is set to be freshened up for an autumn campaign following his lacklustre display in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. Badly hampered when eventually finishing third in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom, the Ralph Beckett-trained son of Frankel...
WORLD
newschain

In Pictures: Sand and sprockets as steampunk fans descend on Whitby

Swimsuits, caps and sunglasses made way for satin gowns, top hats and goggles at Whitby this weekend as the town played host to a steampunk convention. Hundreds of dramatically dressed fans of the genre descended on the North Yorkshire coastal resort for the bi-annual Whitby Steampunk Weekend, one of the largest in the UK.
FESTIVAL
newschain

Aston Villa striker Wesley joins Levante on season-long loan

Aston Villa striker Wesley has joined relegated Spanish side Levante on a season-long loan deal. The 25-year-old, a £22million signing from Club Brugge in June 2019, spent last season at Internacional in his native Brazil and will play in Spain’s Segunda Division for the 2022-23 campaign. A statement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
145K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy