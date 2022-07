A Conway County man has been sentenced on Theft By Receiving charges this week in Howard County Circuit Court. 39 year old Dennis Bates, Jr., of the Hattieville community, was given a six year prison sentence. Bates was charged in October 2021 for being in possession of a stolen pickup in Dierks. Police said the truck had been stolen in August.

HOWARD COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO