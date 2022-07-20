NCSO partners with the Boys and Girls Club for ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ back to school event

NCSO has partnered with the Boys and Girls Club to ensure students have the supplies they need for a successful school year (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

YULEE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has set a goal of providing at least 100 students with various supplies they’ll need for the new school year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Nassau County, NCSO is asking for the community’s help and support. The Boys and Girls Club serves the needs of over 300 students each day!

Beginning Wednesday, July 20, and running through Thursday, Aug. 4, anyone interested can donate to this great cause.

Please bring the school supplies listed below to the Administration Building at 77151 Citizens Circle, Yulee, FL 32097. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Help NCSO “Pack the Patrol Car” with:

- Pencils

- Paper

- Crayons

- Markers

- Highlighters

- Pens

- Lysol wipes

- Hand sanitizer

- Backpacks

- Erasers

- Expo markers

- Post it notes

If you have questions or need more information, please call 904-548-4020.