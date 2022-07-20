Tractor-trailer crash on Route 620N in Carroll County cleared

On Tuesday, July 19 at approximately 6:04PM, the Rocky Mount Police and Fire Departments, the Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety units responded to the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike (State Route 40) and Booker T. Washington Highway (State Route 122) for a report of a three vehicle collision, with injury, which had occurred within the intersection of these two roadways. Upon arrival, our officers, along with the fire and EMT workers, identified five residents of Franklin County that were involved in this collision.

