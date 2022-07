The Texarkana Regional Airport Authority (“Authority”) invites sealed written proposals from experienced and qualified proposers to finance, design, build-out, operate, and manage high-quality and viable concessions in the public and sterile areas of the future passenger terminal at the Texarkana Regional Airport (“Airport”). With the terminal on schedule to be complete in 2024, the Authority is looking to add amenities that will create a first-class travel experience for those using the Airport.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO