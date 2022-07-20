ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD needs help with solving 2013 cold case

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TKWWY_0gm23RWH00
Roberto Robby Reyna (Austin Police Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a 9-year-old cold case.

Police said Roberto Robby Reyna, 36, was shot in July 2013 outside his grandmother’s house in east Austin and later died at the hospital.

According to APD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Gonzales Street around 12:40 a.m. on July 19, 2013. That is just northwest of the intersection of Springdale Road and East Seventh Street in the Govalle neighborhood.

A family member told police he and Reyna were swimming in the pool behind the grandmother’s house when a black SUV pulled up in front.

The family member said Reyna got out and went to speak to a man for several minutes before the man pulled out a gun and shot Reyna.

According to APD, officers found Reyna with gunshot wounds in the living room of his grandmother’s house.

APD investigators spoke with witnesses, family members and those who knew Reyna to identify the man they said shot him. But APD said it has exhausted every known lead.

Police said Reyna was an upholsterer who was planning to get a business degree and open a shop.

Reyna turned 36 on July 19, and his family, including several of his children, were planning to celebrate his birthday later that day with a trip to the lake.

If you have details about the case but want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

You can also email the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

APD investigating overnight Sunday crash; asking for public’s help

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police is asking the public for help after one person died overnight Sunday into Monday during a single-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of FM 969. At approximately 2:26 a.m. Monday, APD said officers saw a vehicle heading south on Decker Lane, and it was traveling recklessly while speeding. Officers then saw a collision with the vehicle, according to a report.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD responds to Friday night homicide in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said officers found one person dead after responding to a disturbance call in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive at approximately 10:05 p.m. Friday. The APD homicide unit responded to the scene. APD said officers forced entry into a residence and located a victim...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

APD searches for suspect in string of robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department requested public help to identify the suspect in its 31st robbery series of 2022. Police said the robberies occurred July 9 at 2:45 a.m. in the 4400 block of East Riverside Drive and July 17 at 12:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Oltorf Street.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KWTX

Reward increased in 2002 slaying of Orange County girl

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 2002 slaying of Dannarriah Finley, 4, of Orange. An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cold Case#Violent Crime
KXAN

Amber Alert: Three children abducted from Kempner

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is searching for three children abducted from Kempner. Law enforcement believe the children are in grave or immediate danger. Missing are:. Kristen Robertson, a Black female, 3 years old, 3’ 0”, 40 lbs, black hair, brown eyes...
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

1 charged with murder over 8 months after man shot, killed in Elgin

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man faces a murder charge after deputies said he shot and killed another man after an argument in Elgin in November 2021, court documents show. Nathan Osborne, 20, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday, Travis County Jail records show. He’s accused in connection...
ELGIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs19.tv

Texas Rangers make arrest in double homicide from 2005

AUSTIN, Texas — On July 8, Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine, 41, was arrested at the Angleton parole office by the Texas Rangers and detectives from the Cleveland Police Department for capital murder of a couple. According to Texas Department of Public Safety, Thompson-Lemoine is charged with the deaths of Antonio...
CLEVELAND, TX
KVUE

Two hospitalized after overnight car crashes

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were taken to the hospital after two separate collisions on Saturday morning. The first took place around 1:20 a.m. on Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Highway 183. The crash left someone trapped in the car. Austin-Travis County EMS got them out and transported them to...
AUSTIN, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after getting struck by a vehicle in south Austin (Austin, TX)

1 person hospitalized after getting struck by a vehicle in south Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. One person suffered injuries after falling off a scooter and being struck by a car overnight in south Austin. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of East River Side Dr. near the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail just before 2 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Authorities responding to wildfire near Austin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday evening that all evacuees asked to leave their homes due to the wildfire are now allowed to return. Williamson County authorities first reported a 100-acre fire in Liberty Hill early Saturday afternoon. That fire has since...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

KXAN

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy