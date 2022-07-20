APD needs help with solving 2013 cold case

Roberto Robby Reyna (Austin Police Photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a 9-year-old cold case.

Police said Roberto Robby Reyna, 36, was shot in July 2013 outside his grandmother’s house in east Austin and later died at the hospital.

According to APD, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Gonzales Street around 12:40 a.m. on July 19, 2013. That is just northwest of the intersection of Springdale Road and East Seventh Street in the Govalle neighborhood.

A family member told police he and Reyna were swimming in the pool behind the grandmother’s house when a black SUV pulled up in front.

The family member said Reyna got out and went to speak to a man for several minutes before the man pulled out a gun and shot Reyna.

According to APD, officers found Reyna with gunshot wounds in the living room of his grandmother’s house.

APD investigators spoke with witnesses, family members and those who knew Reyna to identify the man they said shot him. But APD said it has exhausted every known lead.

Police said Reyna was an upholsterer who was planning to get a business degree and open a shop.

Reyna turned 36 on July 19, and his family, including several of his children, were planning to celebrate his birthday later that day with a trip to the lake.

If you have details about the case but want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

You can also email the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit.