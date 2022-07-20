ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia County, VA

Planning commission to consider second dwelling request

ameliamonitor.com
 4 days ago

The Amelia County Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a request for a Special Exception Permit to allow a second dwelling to be located on a 21.5-acre parcel in the Jetersville...

www.ameliamonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
petersburg-va.org

Proclamation Presented to Petersburg Community Corrections

On Tuesday, July 19, Petersburg City Council presented the staff of Petersburg Community Corrections with a proclamation recognizing the important work they do in the community serving clients. Community Corrections is a leader and significant contributor in the criminal justice field. The agency delivers effective adult community corrections services, which reduces recidivism and promotes public safety.
PETERSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Capital Square acquires The Trails at Short Pump

Henrico County-based real estate investment firm Capital Square has acquired The Trails at Short Pump, a 350-unit apartment community in western Henrico, the company announced Tuesday. Located at 3900 Acadia Lane, the nearly 32-acre property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 878 square feet each. The acquisition is on...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
County
Amelia County, VA
Amelia County, VA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Jetersville, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Invasive jumping worms found in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) is warning the public about an invasive species of worm found in Chesterfield County. The jumping worm, also known as Alabama jumpers, Jersey wrigglers, snake worms, and crazy worms, are named after their thrashing active behavior when handled or disturbed. Jumping worms thrash rapidly from side to side in a snake-like motion to escape capture, and can even shed the tail end of their body, according to the VCE.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Richmond, Henrico, Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Richmond, as well as parts of Henrico County and Hanover County. The impacted area includes the entire city of Richmond, as well as the northwestern part of Henrico and the south central part of Hanover. The severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect until 10:30 p.m. tonight.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Washington Streets
NBC12

Nonprofit opens two additional shelters for women in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two new recovery homes for women opened in Richmond, this week, through the Real Life organization. Women transitioning from incarceration, homelessness, or addiction can move into the shelters without having to worry about any costs. There, they’ll work with counselors on a path of recovery, education, parenting skills, and job placement.
RICHMOND, VA
whereyat.com

Richmond Writes Its Next Chapter

Travel in America has rebounded so well in 2022 that it's nearing its pre-pandemic levels. People are ready to get out and have new experiences with their loved ones. Due to a tightening economy, international travel restrictions, and other world events, many Americans are choosing to travel domestically rather than globally. Now is the perfect time to rediscover the historic cities of America and get to know them in a new way. Richmond, Virginia played an integral role in making of this nation, but their history is still being written. Today, it's a hopping metropolis with a massive craft beer industry, an innovative restaurant scene, and the home of storied historical institutions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Boomer Magazine

The Grille at Magnolia Greene

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to “his” club and provides an overview of the approachable dining and people at The Grille at Magnolia Green. I think I’m basically a humble sort of guy, although, at times, I admit, I want to look impressive. In my younger days, I would often casually mention that I had just inked a deal with Columbia Records. That always seemed to impress the lady folks, especially when I mentioned that the deal gave me 12 albums for a buck and all I had to do was buy one album a month for the next 12 months.
RICHMOND, VA
QSR Web

Marco's Pizza franchisees to open in former Virginia Pizza Hut space

Marco's Pizza franchisees Brandon Hudson and Damion Mason will open their sixth restaurant in the Richmond, Virginia, area. The move marks the 11th Marco's location in the regio, according to a Richmond Biz Sense report. The Marco's Pizza will be located in a former Pizza Hut building at 5817 Midlothian...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Police: Guns, explosives, and drugs found inside Henrico 'fortress'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man who lived in a home described as a “fortress” will stand trial for a variety of crimes following a raid of his Tuckahoe house. At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, four investigators testified to evidence they said was collected from 52-year-old Michael Hardy's Durwood Crescent home during a two-day search in March.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Splash parks provide a free way for families to cool off

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With blistering temperatures, you may be looking for quick ways to cool off. There are all sorts of free splash parks around Richmond, and we’re teaming up with the West End Mom for a list of the best ones, plus some secrets to expand the fun.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy