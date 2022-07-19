Veto Local Law #4

In a press release on Wednesday, City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced an option agreement for future cannabis business development at Charles Street Business Park in Binghamton's First Ward. The press release announced that STIIZY, a Los Angeles-based cannabis brand, will enter into an option-to-purchase agreement for 8.2 acres...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is connecting criminals with the community. A new pilot program will recommend community service to nearly all probationers in the county. Convicted sex offenders and those with a weapons-related conviction are not included. Probation Director Dan Cornell says misdemeanors carry a mandatory minimum...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Workers on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira began repaving the road after it underwent construction over the past couple of days. “Now we won’t have pavement markings in place yet so it’ll be all black,” said Andy Avery, Chemung County Department of Public Works Commissioner. “so people need to pay attention and […]
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Legislature officially approved new security measures at the county’s Human Services Building on West State Street/West Seneca Street, as employees’ fears about the immediate surroundings in the neighborhood have resulted in expanded security at the building’s entrance. Legislators hesitantly embraced the move,...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has issued a veto for the redistricting plan regarding the county’s 15 legislative districts, citing alleged racist comments from a committee member, a lack of diversity and transparency on the committee, and the County’s declining population. On July 19, Moss sent a letter to the Chemung […]
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
The LakeWatch Inn in Ithaca hosts dozens of events—from weddings to class reunions and dances—each year. But one event that the Cayuga Lake property hasn't hosted is marijuana sales, so owner Nicole Reynolds said she was shocked to learn the state branded her as an illegal seller. "We're...
Two more men are sentenced in a gas station card-skimming case that’s been followed for several years in the Southern Tier. Federal officials say 35-year-old Hugo Hernandez of Miami Lakes, Florida and 38-year-old Marlon Palacios of Cape Coral, Florida are the latest to get prison time for being part of an operation attaching skimming devices to steal gas station customer information in Broome, Albany and Montgomery Counties and elsewhere.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is announcing a handful of projects around the Commonwealth to share in an investment of $269-million specifically to improve drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and non-point source improvements. The work being approved for funding involves 11 projects in ten counties, including Susquehanna County in the Northern Tier.
An agency's proposal to open an addiction stabilization center in a Binghamton neighborhood is being revised after its initial plan was rejected by a city commission. Fairview Recovery Services wants to relocate an existing downtown facility to its East Side campus. The current center is located at 247 Court Street...
Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a number of job fairs across the region in the upcoming weeks.
Columbia/Montour County
A job fair at the Columbia County Maintenance Office is for those who wish to start a career with PennDOT in Columbia and Montour County. The fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.
A bridge in the Town of Binghamton will be closed for a few weeks for repairs. According to Broome County officials, Pierce Creek Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, July 25th until approximately Monday, August 15th. The closure is for joint repair work. Pierce Creek Bridge is a county-owned bridge...
(WENY) - The Northern Tier of Pennsylvania has a new resident, and it's not welcome. Poison hemlock, a member of the parsley family, is very dangerous. Eating any part of it, such as the seeds, leaves, flowers or fruits, can cause respiratory failure and death in humans and livestock. All...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman has been sentenced after she never showed up for hundreds of hours of health aide work to care for an elderly patient. According to the New York State Inspector General’s Office, Denise Lewis, 45, of Elmira, worked for a now-deceased elderly and disabled workers’ compensation recipient at her […]
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's first online-only Delinquent Real Property Auction from June raised a total of $1.5 million. The county also recovered more than $847,000 in back taxes for the county with the remainder going toward the county's general fund. The auction was held from June 15th through the 22nd and saw 99 parcels of land were sold.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for any information on a woman who allegedly stole a purse from a chair in Dunkin’ Donuts. EPD posted a photo taken from a security camera showing the woman in the Dunkin’ location on Madison Avenue in downtown Elmira. Police said that the woman was […]
A national discount grocery store chain will soon be opening another location in New York State. Residents in the Ithaca area will soon have another option for grocery shopping, as Aldi plans to open a second store in the area.
