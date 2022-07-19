ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Veto Local Law #4

chemungcountyny.gov
 3 days ago

This morning, Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss signed a Veto pertaining to...

www.chemungcountyny.gov

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County introduces pilot probation program

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County is connecting criminals with the community. A new pilot program will recommend community service to nearly all probationers in the county. Convicted sex offenders and those with a weapons-related conviction are not included. Probation Director Dan Cornell says misdemeanors carry a mandatory minimum...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Elmira, NY
County
Chemung County, NY
Chemung County, NY
Government
Elmira, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

Road repaving underway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Workers on Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira began repaving the road after it underwent construction over the past couple of days. “Now we won’t have pavement markings in place yet so it’ll be all black,” said Andy Avery, Chemung County Department of Public Works Commissioner. “so people need to pay attention and […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

County approves increased security measures after incidents around Human Services building

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Legislature officially approved new security measures at the county’s Human Services Building on West State Street/West Seneca Street, as employees’ fears about the immediate surroundings in the neighborhood have resulted in expanded security at the building’s entrance. Legislators hesitantly embraced the move,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Executive vetoes proposed redistricting plan over lack of diversity, alleged racism

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has issued a veto for the redistricting plan regarding the county’s 15 legislative districts, citing alleged racist comments from a committee member, a lack of diversity and transparency on the committee, and the County’s declining population. On July 19, Moss sent a letter to the Chemung […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veto#County Executive#Politics State#Politics Legislative#News Release 7 19 2022
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package

Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNBF News Radio 1290

More Broome County Gas Pump Skimmers are Sentenced

Two more men are sentenced in a gas station card-skimming case that’s been followed for several years in the Southern Tier. Federal officials say 35-year-old Hugo Hernandez of Miami Lakes, Florida and 38-year-old Marlon Palacios of Cape Coral, Florida are the latest to get prison time for being part of an operation attaching skimming devices to steal gas station customer information in Broome, Albany and Montgomery Counties and elsewhere.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT job fair seeks to fill positions in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Bradford counties

Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host a number of job fairs across the region in the upcoming weeks. Columbia/Montour County A job fair at the Columbia County Maintenance Office is for those who wish to start a career with PennDOT in Columbia and Montour County. The fair will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2. ...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Bridge to be Closed for Joint Repairs

A bridge in the Town of Binghamton will be closed for a few weeks for repairs. According to Broome County officials, Pierce Creek Bridge will be closed beginning Monday, July 25th until approximately Monday, August 15th. The closure is for joint repair work. Pierce Creek Bridge is a county-owned bridge...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Poison Hemlock Growing in Tioga County, Pennsylvania

(WENY) - The Northern Tier of Pennsylvania has a new resident, and it's not welcome. Poison hemlock, a member of the parsley family, is very dangerous. Eating any part of it, such as the seeds, leaves, flowers or fruits, can cause respiratory failure and death in humans and livestock. All...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira home health aide sentenced for submitting fraudulent timesheets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira woman has been sentenced after she never showed up for hundreds of hours of health aide work to care for an elderly patient. According to the New York State Inspector General’s Office, Denise Lewis, 45, of Elmira, worked for a now-deceased elderly and disabled workers’ compensation recipient at her […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County's Delinquent Property Auction nets $1.5 million

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's first online-only Delinquent Real Property Auction from June raised a total of $1.5 million. The county also recovered more than $847,000 in back taxes for the county with the remainder going toward the county's general fund. The auction was held from June 15th through the 22nd and saw 99 parcels of land were sold.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for Dunkin’ purse snatcher

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for any information on a woman who allegedly stole a purse from a chair in Dunkin’ Donuts. EPD posted a photo taken from a security camera showing the woman in the Dunkin’ location on Madison Avenue in downtown Elmira. Police said that the woman was […]
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy