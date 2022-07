If you grew up in the Shreveport-Bossier City area, then you know there were some things we experienced as kids that were unique to our area. Whether it was a birthday party at Hamel's Amusement Park or a trip with the family to Pancho's, there were certain places and businesses that we all knew and loved. A while back, I saw #YouKnowYoureOldWhen trending online and thought it might be fun to revisit it, Shreveport style!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO