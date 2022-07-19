Dennis W. Clem

Tommy R. Wade Jr., 46, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was a life resident of Barberton and a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1993. Tommy was a workaholic and a true family man and the best “Paw Paw” ever. He was kind to everyone he met and had a great sense of humor. Preceded in death by his father, Tommy Sr.; mother, Lou and mother-in-law, Linda Vargo.He is survived by his wife, Samantha; dad, Michael Whitby and mom, Candis Whitby; children, Anthony (Erin), Zackery, Tommy and Makendra; sister, Tiffany Whitby; brother, Michael Whitby; stepbrother, Jonathan Starling; grandchildren, Liliana, Ellie and Cameron; along with numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Tommy’s Life will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 12 Noon at Grace Church, Norton Campus, 3970 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton, Ohio 44203. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.

