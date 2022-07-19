Dennis W. Clem, 80, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022 surrounded by his family. Although he was born and raised in Cresaptown, MD to Lola and Everett Clem, he resided in the Akron area for the last 50 years of his life. He was a graduate of Fenn College,...
Tommy R. Wade Jr., 46, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was a life resident of Barberton and a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1993. Tommy was a workaholic and a true family man and the best “Paw Paw” ever. He was kind to everyone he met and had a great sense of humor. Preceded in death by his father, Tommy Sr.; mother, Lou and mother-in-law, Linda Vargo.He is survived by his wife, Samantha; dad, Michael Whitby and mom, Candis Whitby; children, Anthony (Erin), Zackery, Tommy and Makendra; sister, Tiffany Whitby; brother, Michael Whitby; stepbrother, Jonathan Starling; grandchildren, Liliana, Ellie and Cameron; along with numerous other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Tommy’s Life will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 12 Noon at Grace Church, Norton Campus, 3970 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton, Ohio 44203. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The Military Aviation Preservation Society – MAPS – Air Museum will hold a Dinner Dance on Saturday, August 20, 2022, featuring the music of LaFlavour’s “Five Decades of Hits”. The MAPS Air Museum is located at 2260 International Parkway, North Canton, Ohio 44720. There are...
The Akron Zoo is hosting a brand-new, adults-only event, Tequila ‘n Tigers on Saturday, July 30 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Tickets are limited and expected to sell out. This event celebrates International Tiger Day. Tickets include a trio of margaritas tastings, chips and salsa, tiger keeper talks, a tiger training demonstration and fun animal enrichment. Full-sized drinks will be available for purchase, along with food trucks. Local breweries and wineries will be on-site, including Akronym Brewery, Ciderboys, Heidelberg Distributing, Hoppin’ Frog Brewing, Tramonte Distributing, Troutman Vineyards & Winery and The Winery at Wolf Creek. Food trucks include Avorrito Street Cuisine and Southern Thangs.
Once again, a family-oriented air show is returning to Akron-Fulton Airport this summer. The Props and Pistons Festival, August 13-14, offers an affordable and fun experience for the entire family. You will see flying demonstrations, aircraft on display, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) activities, and even a car show.
