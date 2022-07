The Early Files includes stories from the archives of the Barnstable Patriot. The scarcity of silver change is getting to be a source of great inconvenience to even the citizens of the Cape. Until within a week or two there has been a plenty of it in circulation in this section, and its sudden disappearance can only be accounted for on the ground that the premiums offered by Boston brokers has proved too much for the cupidity of those having the opportunity to get hold of it.

