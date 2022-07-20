ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Maryland Judiciary launches E-rent Pilot Program in Baltimore County

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BiSSl_0gm1zKcq00

ANNAPOLIS, MD—On June 6, 2022, the District Court in Baltimore County launched an E-rent Pilot Program allowing landlords with property in Baltimore County to electronically file failure to pay rent documents into the court. Landlords and management companies who typically file multiple complaints at one time have the ability to e-file their documents using certified bulk filing service providers. A list of certified providers is available on the Judiciary’s e-filing and landlord-tenant web page .

“The use of electronic filing technology will provide a convenient system of filing for landlords and improved notifications for tenants while allowing the courts to provide more robust data reporting,” said Chief Judge John P. Morrissey, District Court of Maryland. “This data will assist in directing resources to landlords and tenants in the jurisdictions most in need. We are confident this pilot will be a model of success for the entire state.”

Initially, Baltimore County will be the only jurisdiction offering the e-rent pilot for landlords. The remainder of Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC) counties will be scheduled to offer the same service after there is an assessment of the Baltimore County pilot project. E-filing will become mandatory for landlords for all landlord-tenant case types in MDEC jurisdictions following the Baltimore County pilot and an assessment of the pilot’s success. Currently, MDEC includes all Maryland jurisdictions with the exception of Prince George’s County and Baltimore City.

Additional details and instructions can be found on Judiciary’s e-filing and landlord-tenant web page .

Photo via Pixabay

The post Maryland Judiciary launches E-rent Pilot Program in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

Related
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland State Police guidance on how to apply for a Wear and Carry Permit

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police on Friday issued new guidance for residents on how to apply for a Wear and Carry Permit. The move comes following a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court and an order from Governor Larry Hogan that suspended the state's "good and substantial reason," standard when applying to wear, carry or transport a regulated firearm.
NottinghamMD.com

MSAC awards $65,000 in folklife apprenticeships

BALTIMORE, MD—MSAC’s traditional arts program, Maryland Traditions, has awarded $65,000 to artists in the state through the Folklife Apprenticeship grant. The funding supports the sharing of traditional arts skills from a master artist to an apprentice artist during a one-year teaching period. Thirteen grants of $5,000 each have been awarded for the 2022-2023 granting period to the teams listed below, … Continue reading "MSAC awards $65,000 in folklife apprenticeships" The post MSAC awards $65,000 in folklife apprenticeships appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan attended the 2022 Buy Local Cookout at the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) for an evening of sampling dishes prepared by local chefs with local ingredients, live music, and exhibits featuring MDA programs. The event officially kicks off “Maryland Buy Local Week” from July 22-31, which encourages Marylanders to take the Buy Local Challenge by incorporating … Continue reading "Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout" The post Governor Hogan kicks off 2022 Maryland Buy Local Week with cookout appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Society
Baltimore County, MD
Government
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland ranked among top 10 healthiest states in U.S.

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland has been ranked among the healthiest states in America, according to Sharecare’s annual study. The Old Line State placed at number 4 on the 2022 list, with Massachusetts coming in at number one. The annual list is compiled by Sharecare, a digital health company, in partnership with the Boston University School of Public Health. Fortune reports: Nearly 500,000 … Continue reading "Maryland ranked among top 10 healthiest states in U.S." The post Maryland ranked among top 10 healthiest states in U.S. appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Landlord#Pilot Program#The District Court#Mdec
weaa.org

Maryland COVID Rates Up

(Baltimore, MD) -- COVID cases continue to rise in Maryland. State health officials say more than 2,000 daily cases have been added over the past few days. Over 550 patients are hospitalized with the virus. The state's testing positivity rate is the highest it's been since January at nearly ten-and-a-half...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

The next Artscape won’t be held in the heat of summer, BOPA chief says

Baltimore’s Artscape festival will remain predominately in the Bolton Hill-Midtown area when it returns in 2023, but it won’t be held in the middle of summer. That’s the word from Donna Drew Sawyer, CEO of the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts (BOPA), the agency that produces the annual free festival for the city of Baltimore and is working to bring it back after a three-year hiatus.
BALTIMORE, MD
townandtourist.com

15 Best Baltimore Hiking Trails (Waterfront Views & Dog-Friendly)

Thanks to its booming arts scene, elite sports teams, and unrivaled museums, Baltimore offers a wide range of things to do. Charm City, as it is often called, is not something that most Americans would consider a major tourist destination. However, Baltimore is worth seeing because of its breathtaking waterfront...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
baltimorepositive.com

1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 23 Coming home to the comfort of Costas Inn and the best ‘cake in Dundalk

On the 23rd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor came home to Baltimore County and the legendary deliciousness of Costas Inn in Dundalk. The Triantafilos family has been serving my community for over 50 years and it was my Mom’s favorite place to be on Mother’s Day for fried crab cake, cole slaw and fries. And an ice cold beer to wash it down. The east side comfort of my youth still served perfectly! And even better with a friend like Bill Yerman.
DUNDALK, MD
NottinghamMD.com

2022 National Night Out activities, events announced in Baltimore County

TOWSON, MD—On Tuesday, August 2, the Baltimore County Police Department will participate in the 39th year of National Night Out. This annual community-building event promotes police-community partnerships and provides an opportunity for neighbors and members of law enforcement to come together. The celebrations will be as diverse as our communities. Some of the scheduled events include block parties, carnival games, … Continue reading "2022 National Night Out activities, events announced in Baltimore County" The post 2022 National Night Out activities, events announced in Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Papi Cuisine plots second location in Baltimore County

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore's fast-growing Caribbean fusion restaurant Papi Cuisine is planning a second location, this time outside the city, the restaurant announced Thursday. Papi Cuisine and its owners shared the news by posting a rendering of the new building on Instagram, hinting only that it would be...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore elections judges misplaced 12 thumb drives with results, but most have been found, director says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's election director reported a dozen thumb drives with results from Tuesday's primary were misplaced, but most of them have been located. Armstead Jones, elections director for the Baltimore City Board of Elections, said staffers have recovered all but three or four.Each ballot scanner has a thumb drive -- no different than the ones people uses in their computers -- to store vote data, and judges are supposed to return the drives at the end of the night.But officials realized several were not turned in. On Wednesday morning about 8 a.m., workers in the board's warehouse started checking all...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy